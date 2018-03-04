EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt talks with local media following a press conference after taking a tour of the Black Thunder coal mine outside of Wright, Wyo., Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018.

WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, ending a tenure marked by allegations of misconduct.

Deputy EPA lead Andrew Wheeler will replace Pruitt, Trump tweeted

"Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," Trump said, not mentioning the scandals that befell Pruitt.

Pruitt and his allies including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, claimed he was the target of a leftwing conspiracy to get rid of him because of his aggressive efforts to undo Obama-era rules. By shedding Pruitt, the president has lost his most ardent and effective deregulator.

But even the president, who has frequently praised the agency's work under Pruitt, came to the conclusion that the former Oklahoma attorney general's professional achievements were not worth the steady media drip of Pruitt's personal peccadilloes.

Those issues became an avalanche in recent weeks as scrutiny mounted over his first-class flights, top aides getting huge pay raises after the White House rejected them, and the cozy rental arrangement he had with a lobbyist who is also a personal friend.

Pruitt paid $50 a night to rent a room on Capitol Hill in an apartment owned by health care lobbyist Vicki Hart, who is married to energy lobbyist J. Steven Hart. He used it beginning in February 2017 when he became EPA administrator and paid only on the nights he stayed until he moved out in July of that year.

EPA's senior ethics official, Kevin Minoli, recently reviewed the lease — months after he had vacated the apartment — and deemed that the arrangement did not violate agency rules. That was not enough for the White House which launched its own investigation.

"We take this seriously and we're looking into it," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.

Pruitt went on Fox News that day to defend his conduct, unapologetically calling his arrangement similar to an"Airbnb situation" where lodgers only pay for the nights they stay, and countering the criticism that renting from a energy lobbyist is a potential conflict. He blamed the "toxicity" of Washington for contributing to the firestorm and said the criticism is "about the mission we're engaged in here."

But even the interview was apparently mishandled because Pruitt went on the air despite a report from the Washington Post that the White House asked him not do so, displaying no contrition for his actions.

White House officials told Pruitt not to do interviews. He did anyway. Then John Kelly called and said no more -- and that his media tour wasn't helping. Pruitt forged ahead. Interviews seen by White House as not credible, particularly on staff pay raises. https://t.co/9MlFw2iSGg — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 5, 2018

But the potential appearance that the nation's top environmental regulator was getting a favor from a lobbyist who might have business with the EPA struck many as wrong. The calls for his firing not only from environmental activists and Democratic lawmakers who clashed with Pruitt on his aggressive de-regulatory approach but also from some prominent Republicans.

"I don’t know how you survive this one," Chris Christie, the former GOP governor of New Jersey said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "And if he has to go — if he has to go, it’s because he never should have been there in the first place."

With Pruitt gone, EPA General Counsel Matt Leopold, who served in the same position for the Florida Department of Environment Protection, is expected to step in as the acting administrator. But the departure sets up a potentially bruising confirmation battle in the Senate with whomever Trump nominates as the next EPA administrator.

Pruitt had faced increasing public criticism and ethics reviews in recent months as expenses over security measures, first-class flights and a sound-proof communications system came to light.

On Tuesday, The Atlantic reported the EPA chief bypassed the White House to give large raises to favored aides who had come with him from Oklahoma, where he was attorney general.

Despite the drumbeat of unfavorable publicity concerning Pruitt's personal conduct, Trump admired the job EPA was doing taking apart environmental regulations. During a March 29 speech in Ohio to tout his infrastructure initiative, the president praised the agency for moving to speed up environmental reviews of large projects.

"We've really streamlined the system; where we have really made it possible for people to get things done," Trump told the crowd of union laborers in Richfield, Ohio. " So many projects are under construction right now that would never, ever in a million years have gotten built."

It was clear when Trump picked Pruitt that he wanted someone who would not only dismantle Obama-era environmental initiatives but reshape the culture of an agency hard-line Republicans have long slammed as a political instrument to carry out a leftist agenda that impedes economic growth.

As Oklahoma's attorney general, Pruitt had sued the agency 14 times on behalf of the state challenging a variety of regulations and billing himself as “a leading activist against EPA’s activist agenda.”

A month after he took the helm in February, 2017, the budget released by President Trump, an ardent EPA critic himself, proposed gutting the $8.2 billion agency by nearly a third. Congress ended up restoring most of the cuts.

Pruitt was opposed loudly by hundreds of former EPA employees, and more quietly by some current ones. They feared he would assist the petrochemical industry he grew close to in Oklahoma while ignoring the carefully constructed science that served as the foundation of many public health protections.

Subsequent cuts in pollution enforcement and the departure of hundreds of veteran EPA staffers through a buyout program have given environmental groups more reason to worry.

During Pruitt's 14 months at the helm, he began rolling back the Clean Power Plan targeting carbon emissions from energy plants and delayed implementation of the Waters of the U.S. rule aimed at improving water quality.

On Monday, he announced the agency would undo the Obama administration's proposed reduction in auto emissions for cars and light trucks first set in motion in 2012 as part of its campaign to reduce greenhouse levels that contribute to climate change. Industry voices and other critics contend the changes, spurred by tough limits imposed by California, would drive up costs for consumers.

But there were subtler changes as well that struck at the core of the EPA's mission as defined by previous administrations.

The agency did away with the “sue-and-settle” approach that Pruitt said improperly allowed the Obama administration to circumvent laws by rewriting regulations behind closed doors with friendly environmental groups who filed lawsuits.

The agency also rewrote membership rules for the agency’s advisory boards, so that both industry advocates and academics from Midwestern and Mountain states — which Pruitt said were under-represented — have greater influence when counseling agency leaders on new rules.

