WASHINGTON – President Trump will be surrounded by global leaders this weekend in Quebec, but the G-7 summit may still feel like a lonely place.

Gathering on the shores of the Saint Lawrence River, the leaders of the world's most industrialized economies will meet days after Trump leveled steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, threatened new barriers on imported cars and pulled the United States out of a nuclear accord with Iran that some of their governments helped negotiate.

"America stands very much alone as they enter this G-7," said Heather Conley, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"I think most of the major allies have concluded that, to be honest with you, there really isn’t a relationship that they can build," she said.

Trump’s decision to levy a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% duty on aluminum last week drew howls from many of the same leaders the president will meet at the first Group of 7 summit since last year's meeting in Italy. The G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Signaling the earful Trump is likely to receive at the meeting, the six other G-7 member nations expressed “unanimous concern and disappointment” over the tariffs, according to a statement released by Canada over the weekend.

Those nations’ finance leaders called for trade discussions to continue at the meeting and said “decisive action is needed.”

Farmers have not been doing well for 15 years. Mexico, Canada, China and others have treated them unfairly. By the time I finish trade talks, that will change. Big trade barriers against U.S. farmers, and other businesses, will finally be broken. Massive trade deficits no longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

One consequence of the infighting among allies, analysts said, may be a less robust discussion of another top economic concern for the Trump administration: the trade imbalance with China.

Trump has argued for years that the European Union, along with Mexico and Canada, have taken advantage of low U.S. trade barriers, harming manufacturing at home. He defended his administration in a series of tweets Monday, invoking an argument he has often used to explain his thoughts on the issue: that the United States is already losing a trade war.

“Farmers have not been doing well for 15 years. Mexico, Canada, China and others have treated them unfairly. By the time I finish trade talks, that will change,” Trump wrote.

"The U.S. has made such bad trade deals over so many years,” he wrote, “that we can only WIN!”

Trump's rhetoric on trade and Iran has been consistent since his presidential campaign, but for months, the White House either delayed following through on those promises or exempted allies. After the G-7 meeting last year, former national security adviser H. R. McMaster and former top economic adviser Gary Cohn penned an op-ed suggesting "America First" did not mean "America alone."

Since then, European leaders have made little progress convincing Trump of their position. Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement last month, honoring a campaign pledge but spurning the leaders of France and Germany who came to Washington this spring for personal lobbying efforts.

As negotiations stalled over rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement, Trump lifted an exemption on the metal tariffs he had extended to Mexico and Canada. Both threatened retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products.

The Trump administration said last month it was reviewing whether to impose tariffs on automobiles, citing the possibility the imports threaten national security.

"The U.S. is in a position in which it’s gone from being the leader of the G-7 to being the odd man out," said Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who worked at the National Security Council under President Barack Obama. "We're looking at a situation in which President Trump is likely to find himself isolated."

Fear of an acrimonious meeting in Quebec prompted questions about the future of the informal group. Kupchan said he believes the G-7 will continue to meet, but its utility could be compromised, depending on the outcome this weekend.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel questioned the trans-Atlantic alliances built after World War II after the Group of Seven meeting last year, saying Europe "must fight for our future on our own."

Trump spoke Monday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, a discussion that dealt in part with the G-7. The White House said in a summary of the call that Trump pressed May on the need to "rebalance trade" with Europe.

Analysts said that may prove a tall order given the status of U.S.-European relations.

"It certainly feels like a low point," said Garret Martin, a professor at the School of International Service at American University. "It doesn’t look like there's any willingness on either side to try to improve relations."

