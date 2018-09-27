President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on Sept. 26, 2018, in New York.

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

President Donald Trump gave a rare solo press conference Wednesday afternoon — rare in frequency, yes, but familiar all the same.

You’ll have to look elsewhere for the political import of Trump’s session, which dealt in large part with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning to testify about allegations of past sexual assault.

And questions about Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, who is also scheduled to appear separately Thursday, did take up a lot of the time. But when Trump conducts a media conference, the thing itself becomes a big part of the story.

For instance, who a president calls on for a question and when has in previous administrations been considered inside baseball, a parlor game for the Washington media corps, nothing more. With Trump, even that’s an issue. CNN’s Jim Acosta — no stranger to seeking the spotlight himself in his self-appointed role as Trump antagonist asked him if, after he was done, whether the president might call on a female reporter. They sparred a bit before getting on with business.

Trump asks reporter to say 'thank you'

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Lotte New York Palace hotel on Sept. 26, 2018, in New York.

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Trump later talked about the “failing” New York Times, but said he would take a question from a Times reporter “in honor of a paper I once loved.”

This took place, by the way, in a back-and-forth with a reporter who used to work for the New York Times, but now works for PBS News. He'd get to the Times reporter afterward, Trump said, and he did.

When finally called on, the Times reporter said that the newspaper was actually thriving.

“You’re doing very well,” Trump said. “Say, ‘Thank you, Mr. Trump.’”

In all honestly, it was a little funny. And a lot surreal. (The reporter declined to thank him.)

Trump says U.N. was 'laughing with me'

As with any Trump appearance, this one didn’t disappoint on the soundbite front. Asked about his speech to the United Nations on Tuesday, when assembled dignitaries laughed when Trump said that his administration had done more in two years than most others had in the history of the country, Trump had an explanation that involved, yes, the term “fake news.”

“They weren’t laughing at me,” he said. “They were laughing with me. We had fun.”

He also said China has “total respect” for him because of his “very, very large brain.”

And: “Look, if we brought George Washington here and we said, 'We have George Washington,' the Democrats would vote against him.”

More: Trump on world leaders laughing during UN speech: 'They were laughing with me'

Trump on how he views allegations of sexual misconduct

But it wasn’t all wacky quotes and self-promotion. Trump was asked whether accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against him affect his feelings about the Kavanaugh accusations. He said they “absolutely” do.

“It does impact my opinion,” Trump said. “You know why? Because I’ve had a lot of false charges made against me. People want fame, they want money, they want whatever. So when I see it, I view it differently than someone sitting at home watching television.”

Someone sitting at home watching television might have been taken aback by the acknowledgement, as might Trump’s handlers. He also said the accusations against Kavanaugh were “all false, to me, false accusations, in certain cases.”

More: Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault hearing represents turning point for Supreme Court and #MeToo movement

But he’ll be watching the hearings and looks forward to hearing from Ford, he said, “and you know what, I could be persuaded.” However, he followed that with glowing testimonials to Kavanaugh’s intellect and fitness for the job and, later, a defense of saying that Democrats had created a “big fat con job” with the accusations.

“That’s probably the nicest phrase I’ve ever used,” Trump said. “Con job. It is. ... Yeah, it’s a con job, and it’s not a bad term. It’s not a bad term at all.”

More: Trump defends nominee Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh, but says he could change his mind

Follow Bill Goodykoontz on Twitter: @goodyk.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com