WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump touched down in Iraq for an unannounced visit with U.S. troops, marking his first encounter with soldiers serving under his command in a combat zone.

"President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Trump's Christmas journey, cloaked in secrecy, comes as he is weighing a major reduction in forces in the the 17-year-old conflict in Afghanistan and also during a shakeup in the top rungs of military leadership.

Trump was criticized this year for failing to visit with front-line troops earlier in his presidency. President Barack Obama traveled to Iraq shortly after taking office and President George W. Bush visited Baghdad in 2003 months after the Iraq war began.

The timing of the president's visit appeared designed to soothe bipartisan alarms that followed a series of abrupt decisions upending U.S. foreign policy. Trump announced on Twitter last week that he would withdraw more than 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria and then parted ways with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis days later.

Trump is also considering a significant reduction in forces in Afghanistan, USA TODAY and other outlets reported last week. The moves in Syria and Afghanistan were consistent with promises Trump made during his campaign, but they unsettled some lawmakers because they appeared to be made over the objection of military advisers.

