President Trump waves after speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Wednesday.

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

WASHINGTON — President Trump is nearing a go-or-no-go decision on North Korea talks, saying Wednesday that he'll make a decision soon about whether to back out of the planned June 12 summit.

"We will know next week about Singapore," he told reporters at the White House before leaving for New York, the day after acknowledging that there's a "very substantial chance" the summit will be canceled.

"It could very well happen, whatever it is," he said. "If we go, I think it’ll be a great thing.”

Trump's remarks also came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a House committee Wednesday that the United States was fully prepared to back out of Korea talks.

"A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right,” Pompeo said in his opening remarks for a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Optimism about the talks have waned in recent weeks as North Korea has backtracked on its willingness to give up its nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of global sanctions against he regime.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com