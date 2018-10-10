(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 8, 2018 protestors hold pictures of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. - Allegations that Saudi Arabia killed a journalist inside its Istanbul consulate have forced Donald Trump into a position he never expected -- raising human rights with the kingdom he has steadfastly supported. Saudi Arabia was the first foreign destination as president for Trump, who has lavished praise on its ambitious crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and closely allied himself with the kingdom in a push to isolate the Sunni state's regional rival Iran.But Trump said October 8, 2018 he was "concerned" after a Turkish government source said Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent opinion writer living in the United States and who contributes to The Washington Post, was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19W5G0

WASHINGTON – A State Department spokesman said Wednesday the United States had no prior knowledge that Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and U.S. resident, was in danger of being apprehended or harmed by the Saudi Arabian government.

“Although I cannot comment on intelligence matters, I can say definitively the United states had no advanced knowledge of Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance,” Robert Palladino, a deputy state department spokesman, told reporters Wednesday.

His comments came after the Washington Post reported that U.S. intelligence officials had intercepted communications of Saudi officials “discussing a plan to capture him.” The Posted cited an unnamed source in its story.

Palladino defended the Trump administration’s handling of the case, even as lawmakers in both parties demanded a further accounting of Khashoggi’s fate and suggested that America’s close relationship with Saudi Arabia could be significantly damaged by his disappearance.

More than a week ago, Khashoggi entered Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Turkey for some routine paperwork. He has not been seen since.

Turkish officials allege he was killed in the compound; Saudi officials say he left the building unharmed.

Trump administration officials waited until Tuesday before commenting on the situation, and they have not accused Saudi Arabia – a key U.S. ally – of any malfeasance.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has spoken with Saudi Arabian leaders “at the highest levels” about Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“This is a bad situation. We cannot let this happen to reporters, to anybody,” Trump said. “We can’t let this happen and we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

Palladino said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also spoken with Saudi Arabian officials about the situation – along with Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton and Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

He declined to say whether any of those calls produced satisfactory answers from the Saudis, citing the private nature of diplomatic conversations.

In Congress, however, lawmakers expressed increasing dissatisfaction with the situation.

“The United States must continue to demand answers from the Saudis about the disappearance and potential assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and U.S. resident. President Trump’s tepid statements of concern do not begin to match the gravity of the situation.



“If the horrific allegations of what occurred are accurate, this episode must dramatically recast the U.S.-Saudi relationship,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff said he and others on the panel had a “preliminary briefing” on Khashoggi’s disappearance.



“President Trump’s tepid statements of concern do not begin to match the gravity of the situation,” Schiff added, urging the Trump administration must “demand answers” from the Saudis.



Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. said there would be “hell to pay” if the Saudis were found to have murdered a U.S. resident.

“I’ve never been more disturbed than I am right now,” Graham told a CBS News reporter. “If this did, in fact, happen, if this man was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, that would cross every line of normality in the international community.”

