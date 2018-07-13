LONDON — Even amid his bomb-throwing comments about British politics in a tabloid newspaper interview, there was one subject President Donald Trump treated with exemplary graciousness: the queen.

Trump described Queen Elizabeth II as “a tremendous woman” in an interview with The Sun, ahead of his teatime meeting with the monarch at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II watches the Royal Air Force fly past the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on Tuesday in London.

"I really look forward to meeting her. I think she represents her country so well," Trump said. “If you think of it, for so many years she has represented her country, she has really never made a mistake. You don’t see, like, anything embarrassing. She is just an incredible woman."

He said first lady Melania Trump shares his admiration: “My wife is a tremendous fan of hers. She has got a great and beautiful grace about her.”

Trump said his respect for the queen is hereditary. His Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, "loved the queen," he said. "Any time the queen was on television, my mother wanted to watch it.”

Trump's visit to Windsor castle will be filled with all the pomp ceremony of a royal visit, with the two heads of state reviewing troops before retiring to the castle for a spot of tea.

The 92-year-old queen — the longest-serving monarch in British history — has met every U.S. president since Harry Truman, except for Lyndon Johnson. Trump will be the 12th president she's met during her reign.

