WASHINGTON – The Trump administration will announce a plan Tuesday to direct billions of dollars to farmers hurt by the escalating trade war with China and other countries, according to a source a familiar with the plan.

The proposal to stabilize farmers, some of whom have watched prices tumble amid ongoing trade disputes, is a recognition that Trump’s tariffs are having a short-term impact on the agriculture sector heading into the midterm elections.

Trump is set to visit Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday and will travel to Illinois and Iowa later in the week – all states that are beginning to see the impact of U.S. and retaliatory tariffs.

The administration’s plan will rely on commodity support programs in the farm bill as well as the Agriculture Department’s authority to stabilize farmers during times of turmoil, according to a report in Politico.

