Afp Afp 18i6tf A Pol Usa Wv
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump arrives for a political rally at Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, on August 21, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: US Presid ORIG FILE ID: AFP_18I6TF
AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – On television and on Twitter, President Donald Trump is arguing that the two campaign-finance crimes his former lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to aren't actually crimes.

Campaign-finance experts say his arguments don't make much sense.

"I'm not surprised that he's saying these things; I just don't think they hold any weight," said Richard Hasen, an expert on election law at the University of California at Irvine.

"I think it's nonsensical to claim that making an excessive contributions – or facilitating a corporate contribution – to a campaign is not a crime," he said.

The background

On Tuesday, Cohen admitted that he helped arrange six-figure payments to two women in 2016 – porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal – who said they had sex with Trump a decade earlier.

Cohen pleaded guilty to "knowingly and wilfully" breaking campaign-finance laws and told a judge under oath that he acted under the "direction" of a candidate, an obvious reference to Trump.

In an interview that aired Thursday morning on "FOX & Friends," Trump struck back, saying he has learned from watching "lawyers on television" that what Cohen admitted to aren't "even crimes."

Asked whether he directed Cohen to arrange the payments, Trump said Cohen "made the deals." 

"And they weren't taken out of campaign finance, that's the big thing," Trump added. "That's a much bigger thing, did they come out of the campaign? They didn't come out of the campaign. They came from me."

So, let's break this down.

What has Cohen admitted to doing?

In all, Cohen pleaded guilty this week to eight crimes, ranging from tax evasion to the campaign-finance violations. The two counts of breaking campaign-finance law are the ones that implicate Trump.

One involves making an excessive, illegal campaign contribution.

Under federal law, an individual could not donate more than $2,700 to a federal candidate. But Cohen admits paying $130,000 to Daniels 11 days before the 2016 election to keep her claims from voters. A few months earlier, he arranged for a Trump-aligned tabloid publisher to buy McDougal's story for $150,000 and keep it from public view.

Cohen later was reimbursed for the Daniels' payment by the Trump Organization.

And, after months of denials, Trump filed a personal disclosure statement in May, disclosing that he personally covered Cohen's bills after the fact.

What's illegal here?

First, the $130,000 payment to Daniels from Cohen exceeded the $2,700 contribution limit. Second, the $150,000 contract to McDougal from the parent company of The National Enquirer amounted to a corporate contribution. 

Federal law bars corporations from donating directly to federal candidates.

But wasn't it Trump's money?

Trump has insisted there was no wrongdoing because the money "came from me" and did not use campaign funds.

Candidates can donate unlimited amounts to their own campaigns. So, Trump could have paid the women directly at the time and disclosed the payment on his campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission without breaking any rules.

But, according to Cohen and federal prosecutors, Cohen came up with the money to pay Daniels, taking out a home-equity loan and funneling the money into a limited liability company to pay her off. That makes it an excessive and illegal contribution.

So, it's just a loan and that's fine?

No, experts say.

Cohen extending a $130,000 loan to the campaign still amounts to illegal activity because a loan from an individual to a candidate is subject to the same limits that apply to contributions, Hasen said.

Trump's arguments that the money came from him don't help his legal cause should he ever face charges himself, said Paul Ryan, a top lawyer for Common Cause. Cohen first admitted paying off Daniels in response to a formal complaint from Common Cause.

"These statements do the opposite of what he intends," Ryan said. "They don't prove his innocence. They, in fact, underscore his guilt."

Is there a legal argument that helps Trump?

Yes. Campaign-finance experts say Trump would be better off arguing the payments were not related to the campaign at all. 

It's a defense that worked for another politician, former Democratic presidential contender John Edwards, who was put on trial for $1 million in secret payments his campaign donors made to hide his pregnant mistress from view ahead of the 2008 election.

Defense lawyers argued the payments were aimed at shielding Edwards' wife, Elizabeth, who died of cancer in 2010, not hiding the information from voters. The six-week corruption trial against Edwards ended with acquittal on one count, and the jury deadlocked on five other charges.

In an op-ed published this week in The Washington Post, Bradley Smith, a former Federal Election Commission chairman, said the payment could be viewed  as a personal matter.

The "law is murky about whether paying hush money to a mistress is a 'campaign expense' or a personal expense," he said.

Federal prosecutors seemed to anticipate that argument. In court, Cohen told the judge he arranged the payoffs "for the principal purpose of influencing the election."

What about Obama?

In defending himself, Trump has attacked his predecessor, noting on Twitter that former President Barack Obama "had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!"

Obama's campaign did pay a hefty $375,000 fine after a Federal Election Commission audit found problems in the filings of his 2008 campaign committee, including delays on reporting contributions.

"When you are running a $500 million to a $1 billion (campaign) operation, you are going to make some paperwork errors," Hasen said. "There's broad line between inadvertent civil violations committed by a campaign and willful violation of federal prohibitions on illegal contributions done on a large scale."

