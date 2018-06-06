People at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, watch a TV screen showing file footage of President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

WASHINGTON — President Trump won't be visiting any casinos in Singapore next week, but he will be pursuing the longest of long shots: Total denuclearization of North Korea.

Few observers of a decades-long standoff between the United States and North Korea believe that Kim Jong Un will ever completely give up nuclear weapons, and that is probably Trump's biggest challenge when he meets with Kim next week in Singapore.

That's why Trump and others should not see denuclearization as a "binary, yes-or-no" proposition, said Abigail Grace, research associate with the Asia-Pacific Security Program at the Center for New American Security.

"There are all kinds of shades of gray in the middle," Grace said, and the aim will likely be major reductions and restrictions on North Korea's nuclear programs — and "even to get there is going to be very challenging."

Trump himself has lowered expectations about the summit, describing it as the start of a process leading to an eventual denuclearization agreement. But he has also exuded confidence about that process, saying North Korea is in line for U.S. benefits and economic assistance if it gives up nukes.

"I’d love to say it could happen in one deal, maybe it can," Trump told reporters Thursday. "They have to denuke. If they don’t denuclearize, that will not be acceptable. We cannot take sanctions off."

North Korea has considered the pursuit of nuclear weapons essential to their national identity and self-defense for more than two decades, analysts said, and Trump could be facing the same closed doors previous presidents did.

Clinton in 1994

In 1994, after North Korea declared its intention to withdraw from the nuclear weapons Nonproliferation Treaty, the Bill Clinton administration negotiated an "Agreed Framework" with Kim's father, Kim Jong Il. North Korea agreed to freeze a plutonium weapons program in exchange for energy and economic aid.

That agreement collapsed during the George W. Bush administration in 2002, amid mutual recriminations.

The Bush administration later authorized the "Six-Party Talks" that included China, Japan, Russia, and South Korea, as well as the United States and North Korea.

In 2005, North Korea tentatively pledged to abandon “all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs." But it never agreed to specifics, and the Six Party talks broke down during arguments over verification and a North Korean rocket launch.

North Korea continued to develop nuclear weapons and conduct tests and rocket launches throughout the Barack Obama administration, despite heavy economic sanctions imposed by the United States and United Nations.

Trump has criticized his predecessors for allowing the North Korea nuclear problem to fester, saying "this is something that should have been handled many years ago by other presidents ... But it is being handled now, and I’ll take care of it."

Others said it's not so simple.

"It's not like previous presidents didn't try," said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the nonpartisan Arms Control Association. "The problem is there has been a climate of animosity between North Korea and South Korea and the United States for decades."

Some analysts said the odds of a resolution improve if the leaders can agree on a step-by-step process to gradually reduce and restrict the nuclear weapons and programs to develop missiles to carry them.

North Korea's security claims

Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow with the Washington-based Brookings Institution, said that for decades Kim's regime has argued that "they need nuclear weapons for their security," so it won't "give these up lightly, even if he got a lot of economic benefits."

It's more realistic to think in terms of a process that starts with freezing and capping current nuclear programs, and ends — hopefully — with dismantling and disarming North Korea.

"I just don't think we're going to do very well if we expect all the nuclear warheads to come out in the first year, or even in President Trump's first term." O'Hanlon said.

The prospects of a limited agreement create other challenges, analysts said, including the concern that Trump will settle for a bad deal that leaves too much of North Korea's nuclear programs intact.

One fear is that Trump might go for a deal in which the United States agrees to a curtailment of long-range missile development by North Korea while other programs remain. That might leave Japan and other U.S. allies in the region vulnerable to North Korean nuclear threats with mid-range missiles.

That was one of the topics Thursday when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Trump at the White House.

Another risk: Other nations abandon Trump's plan to put "maximum pressure" on North Korea by resuming economic aid to Kim's government. In the run-up to the Trump summit, Kim has met with the leaders of China and Russia, and it's hard to believe the topic of economic assistance didn't come up.

During a joint news conference with Abe, Trump said "maximum pressure" will remain in effect for now, though he doesn't like to use that term because the U.S. is heading into a "friendly" negotiation.

"Perhaps after that negotiation, I will be using it again," Trump said. "You'll know how well we do with the negotiation. If you hear me saying we're going to use maximum pressure, you'll know the negotiation did not do well, frankly."

