As immigration tensions rise, Trump heads to Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with House Republicans Tuesday evening in an attempt to clarify his support for recent immigration legislation. The meeting comes amid a fierce backlash against the administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which has led to the separation of many migrant children from their families. Announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April, the policy has been widely panned — even drawing criticism from Trump's wife Melania and former first lady Laura Bush. According to Politico, the president will clarify his support at the House Republican conference for a bill that protects DREAMers from deportation.

Is Kim Jong Un planning another foreign trip?

Chinese state media says that the once-reclusive North Korean leader will make a two-day state visit to Beijing starting Tuesday. The reported trip, which would be Kim Jong Un's third in recent months to China, follows the groundbreaking summit with President Donald Trump in Singapore last week that resulted in a surprise announcement of a U.S. suspension of military drills with its South Korean ally. It's unclear if Kim may be seeking leverage with China in the ongoing economic tug-of-war with the U.S., which was escalated Monday after Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

The rich keep getting richer

The world’s wealthiest individuals can thank an improving global economy and a strong stock market performance in 2017 for the boost in their collective wealth. The global consulting firm Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2018 released Tuesday found that the combined wealth of the world’s millionaires rose for a sixth straight year and topped $70 trillion for the first time ever. And the ultra-wealthy segment of the world’s richest, of course, posted the largest gains. The U.S. led the pack with 5.3 million high net worth individuals, followed by Japan, Germany and China.

World Cup group stage rolls along with key matches

A pair of World Cup dark horses were victorious Monday. While Belgium steamrolled Panama, England pulled off a dramatic victory over Tunisia. Another tournament darling — Colombia — takes to the pitch Tuesday against Japan (8 a.m. ET). Colombia's Radamel Falcao will play after he missed the 2014 World Cup, though the team's breakout star that year — James Rodriguez — might not due to injury. Poland and Senegal (11 a.m. ET) will be the final teams to get their World Cup started. The day's capper is host Russia taking on Egypt (2 p.m. ET), which might have its star — Mohamed Salah — make his World Cup debut.

Let freedom ring! Today is Juneteenth

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, will be marked in many communities on Tuesday. (Others celebrated over the weekend.) The holiday originated on June 19, 1865, when Union Army Major Gen. Gordon Granger came to Galveston, Texas, to inform a reluctant community that President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier had freed the slaves. The name Juneteenth is a merging of "June" and "nineteenth." Events include parades, picnics and celebrations of African-American heritage.

