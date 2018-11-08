An airline employee at Seattle's Sea-Tac International Airport crashed an airplane after an "unauthorized takeoff" late Friday night, the airport confirmed on social media .
The airplane crashed in south Puget Sound, Sea-Tac International said on Twitter, adding that normal operations have resumed at the airport.
Witnesses reported a plane being chased by military aircraft near the airport in Washington state, The Associated Press reported.
Two military F-15s chased the plane but were not involved in the crash, according to the Pierce County (Washington) Sheriff's department. The plane crashed into Ketron Island.
In a tweet, Alaska Airlines said there was an “unauthorized take-off” of a Horizon Air Q400. No passengers were on board.
The plane "was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island," the department tweeted.
A Coast Guard spokeswoman said the agency was responding to a report of a smoke plume and possible plane crash, according to the AP. Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi said a 45-foot vessel was headed to the scene.
Horizon Air is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the U.S. West.
The Q400 ix a turboprop aircraft with 76 seats
Contributing: KING-TV, Seattle; Associated Press