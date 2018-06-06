Cruise ship tours: UnCruise Adventures' Safari Endeavour Un-Cruise Adventures' 84-passenger Safari Endeavour operates adventure-focused sailings in the Sea of Cortes and Alaska. 01 / 101 Un-Cruise Adventures' 84-passenger Safari Endeavour operates adventure-focused sailings in the Sea of Cortes and Alaska. 01 / 101

Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

The Alaska cruise season will kick off a little earlier than usual in 2019.

Small-ship travel company UnCruise Adventures says it will begin Alaska sailings in 2019 on April 6 — several weeks earlier than is typical for lines operating in the state.

UnCruise plans two dozen "Alaska Awakening" departures in April and May of 2019 that will mark the earliest start ever for Alaska cruises at the company.

UnCruise says it has had success in recent years with early season departures.

In Alaska, "April is the new May, and May is the new June," UnCruise Adventures CEO Dan Blanchard said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

UnCruise Adventures is the leader in small-ship Alaska cruises. It operates seven vessels in the region that in 2019 will sail 142 departures on 11 itineraries. The trips range from a week to two weeks in length. Voyages begin in Seattle as well as Ketchikan, Juneau, Petersburg and Sitka in Alaska.

UnCruise offers a cruise experience in Alaska that is drastically different than what is offered by big-ship lines such as Holland America and Princess Cruises.

While big-ship lines operating in Alaska carry thousands of passengers on their ships and limit stops to major tourist towns, UnCruise's vessels carry just 22 to 90 passengers and head for more off-the-beaten-path areas. UnCruise's voyages revolve around adventure activities in remote wilderness including hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, skiff excursions and whale watching. Trips typically feature few port calls and have flexible itineraries. Each vessel sails with expedition guides who are familiar with the region and provide interpretation along the way.

Fares for UnCruise sailings in Alaska start at $2,995 per person, based on double occupancy, including meals; all beverages including alcohol; adventure activities and transfers to the ship.

