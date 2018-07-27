CHEYENNE, Wyo. – International animal conservationist Jane Goodall has applied for a grizzly bear hunting permit in Wyoming amidst an increasingly bitter dispute between hunters and environmentalists over plans to let people hunt the once-protected animals.

Goodall is one of about 7,000 people who applied in the first hunt of the bear since it was protected under the Endangered Species Act in 1975. The Trump administration rolled back the bear’s protections last year and Wyoming Game & Fish officials are letting people kill up to 22 bears this year, although the hunt is structured in a way to make it highly unlikely that many will be killed.

Activists like Goodall plan to “Shoot ’em with a Camera, Not a Gun,” if they get one of the limited licenses, and hope to run out the clock on the short hunting season that begins Sept. 1 or Sept. 15, depending on the location.

It's unclear exactly how many activists have entered the license lottery, but their effort has infuriated hunters who have funded the bears’ recovery via licensing fees and spent more than 40 years watching the population slowly rebound. While most of Wyoming is highly conservative and supports the grizzly hunt, opposition is centered around the generally liberal and wealthy Jackson Hole. Hunters who win licenses will be informed shortly before the start date, and only a small number will be allowed to hunt at a time, to avoid accidentally killing more bears than permitted.

“It’s like being Monday-morning quarterbacked by people who don’t really have a clue what’s happening on the ground,” said longtime Wyoming hunting guide Sy Gilliland, a spokesman for the hunting community. “The science backs this up. This bear population has recovered. It’s de-listed. The bear is heavily studied. It’s heavily monitored.”

When Lewis and Clark explored the West in the early 1800s, federal officials say, an estimated 50,000 grizzly bears roamed between the Pacific Ocean and the Great Plains. Today there’s only about 1,700 grizzlies in the Lower 48 states, federal officials say. And while the grizzly population is much smaller than it once was, the bears pose an undeniable threat to people who choose to live near them.

Hunters tell stories of grizzlies killing young elk or calves just for sport, and of the risk that too many grizzlies pose to people using public lands. While black bears are far more common, they're generally docile and run away from humans. Grizzlies are much larger and potentially more violent, weighing in at up to 800 pounds for an adult male. Their Latin name reflects the terror they once evoked: "Ursus arctos horribilis."

Wildlife officials in Wyoming last year killed at least 14 grizzly bears that attacked livestock or threatened humans. Hunters killed another nine bears that were threatening them, and at least one bear was killed by a car. Many of Wyoming's grizzly bears live around Grand Teton National Park, outside Jackson, and photographing them from the roadside is a popular tourist activity. World-renowned wildlife photographer Tom Mangelson, who has spent decades photographing the bears around Jackson, has also requested a license in an effort to deny it to a hunter.

Environmental groups argue that the hunt is neither necessary nor humane. They say it sends the wrong message to deliberately kill bears after decades of work to raise their numbers. Federal officials formally removed the bear's protections last year after the population rebounded to at least 700 bears in the Yellowstone area, from an estimated low of 136 in 1975.

While some environmental groups are fighting the hunt in court, other activists have recruited Goodall to highlight the battle, and erected billboards in Wyoming and Colorado showing friendly-looking grizzlies with the tagline “I’m not a trophy.”

Goodall, who is traveling aboard and could not immediately be reached, has long argued that the Endangered Species Act needs strengthening.

“Wyoming and Idaho should be absolutely ashamed for allowing some of America’s most iconic bears to be senselessly gunned down,” said Andrea Santarsiere, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, which erected the new billboards and is also suing to stop the hunt. “The last thing they need is to be shot just so someone can put a grizzly head on their wall or a rug on their floor.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com