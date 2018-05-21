The U.S. Postal Service will be releasing its first ever scratch-and-sniff stamps this summer.

U.S. Postal Service

Ah, the sweet smells of summer: freshly cut grass, barbeque on a grill, the beach and suntan lotion. Now add stamps to that list.

The U.S. Postal Service said Monday that it will issue its first-ever scratch-and-sniff stamps that will aim to evoke the sweet scent of summer. The 10 different stamp designs each feature a watercolor illustration of two different ice pops on a stick.

There will be one scent for all of the stamps and the secret smell will be unveiled when the Postal Service issues the stamps on June 20, according to U.S. Postal Service public relations representative Mark Saunders.

While the scent hasn’t been revealed yet, the press release mentions several different flavors: “In recent years, frozen treats containing fresh fruit such as kiwi, watermelon, blueberries, oranges and strawberries have become more common. In addition, flavors such as chocolate, root beer and cola are also popular.”

More: Celebrities honored with commemorative postage stamps

More: Awesome new eclipse Forever stamp morphs when you touch it

The stamps feature the work of artist Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, Calif., and were designed by U.S. Postal Service art director Antonio Alcalá and designer Leslie Badani.

The day-of-issue dedication ceremony will be held at Austin’s Thinkery Children’s Museum on June 20 at 6 p.m. CT.

The frozen treat forever stamps will be issued as a booklet of 20 stamps.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com