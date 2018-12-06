President Trump holds up a document signed by him and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un following a signing ceremony.

SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s pledge Tuesday to suspend joint U.S. military exercises with South Korea will be a welcome concession to North Korea, which has long complained that the drills are a preparation for war.

But halting the annual exercises would not represent a major sacrifice for the United States, which has suspended the military drills before in an effort to lessen tensions on the Korean Peninsula. They can be restarted quickly.

Most recently, the Pentagon agreed to delay planned military exercises during the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, after the North agreed to participate. The exercises were held after the Winter Games ended.

The exercises also were suspended from 1994 to 1996 in an attempt to improve conditions during diplomatic talks with North Korea. But the efforts ultimately failed and the exercises resumed.

Trump said in a news conference after his historic summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore that he would halt the annual exercises. He called the exercises “provocative.”

"This would be a substantial concession to North Korea’s security concerns," said Alison Evans, an analyst at IHS Markit, a firm that tracks security issues.

The military exercises, which often involve ships, aircraft and thousands of troops, have been conducted for decades on the Korean Peninsula.

The Pentagon has said they are crucial to maintain the readiness of U.S. and South Korean forces, which could be called on to defend against an attack from North Korea. The North has an active-duty force of 1 million troops and thousands of artillery pieces and rocket launchers aimed at the South.

Trump also suggested suspending the exercises would save money.

It wasn't clear how South Korea would react to the suspension. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has pushed the United States and North Korea to reconcile their differences and probably would support the offer.

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12. 01 / 08 The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12. 01 / 08

But Moon's opponents consider U.S. military support crucial to the defense of South Korea. The United States has more than 25,000 troops based in the South.

There was no mention of removing or reducing those forces in any of the statements or comments that emerged from Tuesday's summit.

The Pentagon said in a statement that it would continue to work with the White House, other agencies and “our allies and partners on the way forward” after the summit. The statement said the Department of Defense would provide more “information as it becomes available.”

More: Analysis: The handshake was more historic than the words

More: Trump-Kim summit agreement: Read the full text here

More: Trump says Kim will follow through on denuclearization, despite skepticism

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com