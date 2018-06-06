USA TODAY NETWORK’s Kelly Andresen, SVP of Client Solutions and Head of GET Creative, and Tim Wolfe, VP of Revenue Operations, were named to AdMonster’s 2018 Power List, which recognizes the best and most creative in the digital media and advertising.

This week during AdMonster’s Op Conference in New York City, the Power List was celebrated in order to honor the 100 distinguished individuals based on their demonstration of innovation, initiative, vision, execution, and mentorship.

AdMonsters recognized Andresen due to her leadership in branded content, and creating the network's ability to offer advertisers new, innovative solutions across the US. Wolfe was recognized for his expertise in ad operations and continuing to evolve the network’s ad tech capabilities in order to maximize revenue.

You can view the full list here.

