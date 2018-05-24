WASHINGTON — The head of the Senate’s Democratic campaign arm isn’t counting on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign to help Democrats win elections in November.

“I don’t think that’s a big issue for voters,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, during a Thursday meeting with reporters hosted by The Christian Science Monitor.

The bigger political problem for President Trump and Republicans, Van Hollen said, is that they’ve failed to deliver on pocketbook issues, including the rising cost of health care premiums and prescription drugs.

“(President Trump) promised he was going to bring down the rapidly rising costs of prescription drugs,” he said. “He put out a plan the other day that could be charitably described as toothless. The pharmaceutical industry essentially cheered.”

He said Democrats, meanwhile, are united on a plan to reduce prescription drug costs. Part of the plan would allow the government to use its bargaining power to negotiate lower prices — a campaign idea of Trump’s that wasn’t addressed in a plan released earlier this month.

Van Hollen said the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller is important “to enforce the rule of law” and “get to the truth” on Russian interference, which intelligence officials said designed to hurt the 2016 campaign of the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton. But as some Democrats call for Trump’s impeachment, Van Hollen said the best thing Democrats can do to stop the Trump agenda is to win in November.

Senate Democrats need a net gain of two seats to win majority control, while Democrats in the House need a net gain of 23 seats. Van Hollen said Senate Democrats are “very bullish” about the direction of the races, but acknowledged there will be “very competitive, very close races.” Among the seats Senate Democrats are defending are 10 in states that voted for Trump.

Democrats have put health care at the center of their pitch to voters this election cycle. They are pledging to fix the flaws in Obamacare while targeting Republican attempts to “sabotage” it and take coverage away.

Many Democrats have been promoting the idea of “universal health care coverage,” which could include both private and public health insurance. But some progressive Senate Democrats back an effort led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, to reach the goal of universal coverage by creating a government-run, single-payer health care system.

Asked whether single-payer is a winning campaign message, Van Hollen said the idea of universal coverage has broad support in the country.

“How exactly you get there is a matter of debate and discussion, including in the Democratic caucus,” he said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com