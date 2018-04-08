CARACAS, Venezuela – State television in Venezuela showed President Nicolas Maduro abruptly cutting short a speech on Saturday, causing hundreds of soldiers present to break ranks and scatter.

Maduro wore a presidential banner and was in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard’s 81st anniversary.

“To the conscious Venezuela, we are going to bet for the good of our country, the hour of the economic recovery has come and we need…,” Maduro was saying before the cameras quickly moved away from him.

Maduro was standing next to his wife, Cilia Flores, and several high-ranking military officials for the event broadcast on radio and television.

A video shows Celia Flores wince, and both she and Maduro look up after an unidentified sound.

The soldiers lined up in ranks then began running.

The transmission was cut without explanation.

Officials have not commented.

