Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks outlining the plan for establishing a new branch of the U.S. military, Space Force.

President Trump floated the idea as he presented the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Army football team, suggesting that there could be a sixth branch of the U.S. military in the making.

"We're actually thinking of a sixth — and that would be the Space Force," he said, after calling out the existing military branches. "Does that make sense? Because we are getting very big in space, both militarily and for other reasons and we are seriously thinking of the Space Force."

It's an idea he has floated before. In March, while speaking to members of the military in San Diego, the president said his national strategy for space "recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain just like the land, air and sea."

