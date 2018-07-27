One day after Gov. Bill Haslam made a public plea for the White House to stay out of Tennessee's gubernatorial primary election, Vice President Mike Pence has thrown his support behind U.S. Rep. Diane Black. 

Pence announced his support for Black, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, on Twitter. 

"There are great candidates running but Diane has been my friend for years, we served together in the House and she has my support," the vice president said Friday morning. 

NAS - GOP gov forum
Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Diane Black sings the national anthem at the Williamson County Republican Party's annual Reagan Day Dinner on Feb. 23, 2018, in Franklin.
George Walker IV / The Tennessean

During Pence's recent visit to East Tennessee, where he attended a fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, he touted Black's work on health care, taxes and abortion. 

Pence did not explicitly endorse Black at the event.

Black thanked Pence for what her campaign called an endorsement. 

"Even before he became Vice President, Pence was an exceptional leader for the state of Indiana, leading with his faith and values," she said in a statement. "I am proud to call him a friend and honored to have him behind me in my race for governor."

His announcement on Twitter comes after Haslam, who considers Pence a friend, said on Thursday, "I would advise everybody that's not a participant in it to keep their powder dry and help us win in November."

Black has been coy on her efforts to lobby for the White House for an endorsement, which would undoubtedly help her in a primary that is expected to be close. 

Various polls have found Black and her two main competitors — Knoxville entrepreneur Randy Boyd and Williamson County businessman Bill Lee — neck and neck. 

House Speaker Beth Harwell, who is also seeking the Republican nomination, has trailed the three in all polls.

636678091067372765-AP18202651848778.jpg
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a tax policy event hosted by America First Policies at Lee University's Pangle Hall on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Cleveland, Tenn. Pence was the keynote speaker at the event. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
Doug Strickland, AP

When the USA TODAY NETWORK-Tennessee asked Black on July 18 if an endorsement from the president could be expected, she laughed, saying, "We’ll see about that. We’ve got some days in front of us. We’ll see what happens."

Pence's support for Black dates back to late last year, when he contributed $4,000 to her campaign and wrote a letter praising the congressman. 

On Friday, Pence and Trump announced their support candidates in races in other states. Some candidates received a "full" endorsement and support from the president and vice president.   

The last minute decision by Pence to weigh in on the election comes one day before early voting ends and less than a week before the Aug. 2 primary. 

Rep. Diane Black over the years
01 / 14
House Budget Chairwoman Diane Black, R-Tenn., speaks to the media about the Republican's 2018 budget plan in the U.S. Capitol on July 18, 2017.
02 / 14
Sen. Diane Black, R-Gallatin, listens as Sen. Jim Kyle, D-Memphis, left, discusses a proposal sponsored by Black in the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008 in Nashville, Tenn. The committee approved the resolution that would nullify a 2000 ruling by the state Supreme Court that the Tennessee Constitution offers greater protection of abortion rights than the U.S. Constitution.
03 / 14
Diane Black, with grand-daughter Madison Black, 2, is running for Congressman Bart Gordon's 6th District Congressional seat, in Hendersonville Tenn., at Latham Lighthouse Events center, August 5, 2010.
04 / 14
Diane Black gives her acceptance speech for the 6th Congressional District at Latham's Lighthouse Events Center Tuesday, November 2, 2010 in Hendersonville, Tenn.
05 / 14
House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, listens to a question during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 15, 2011. From left are, Boehner, House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., House Majority Leader Eric Cantor of Va.
06 / 14
Forty-three years after his injuries in Vietnam, Sgt. Doug LeTourneau received the Purple Heart from U.S. Rep. Diane Black on Friday, Nov. 11, 2011. Family and fellow soldiers came to the event from several states.
07 / 14
U.S. Rep. Diane Black with her parents, Audrie and Joe Warren, outside their home Rep. Diane Black (Diane Warren) with her parents, Audrey and Joe Warren outside their home.
08 / 14
Rep. Diane Black (Diane Warren), second from left, pinning ceremony.
09 / 14
House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, discusses the GOP agenda alongside Reps. Diane Black, R-Tenn., and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
10 / 14
Congressman Diane Black celebrates with family and friends at her viewing party for as she wins 6th District at Barefoot Charlie's Restaurant August 4, 2016 in Hendersonville, Tenn.
11 / 14
U.S. Rep. Diane Black
12 / 14
House Budget Committee Chair Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn. questions Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, during the committee's hearing on President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget.
13 / 14
U.S. Rep. Diane Black hugs Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee following her address to graduated at the university?s commencement ceremony on Dec. 10.
14 / 14
Sen. Diane Black of Hendersonville and Sen. David Fowler of Signal Mountain confer as debate continues on an ethics bill on the floor in the state senate in April, 2005.

Reach Joel Ebert at jebert@tennessean.com or 615-772-1681 and on Twitter @joelebert29.

