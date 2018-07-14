SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — An arrest was made following the release of a surveillance video that shows a woman dumping a dog Tuesday morning east of Springfield, Missouri. The video, which shows the dog chasing the vehicle as it drives away, has gained more than 1.1 million views.



Ashley Nicole Devine, 26, was arrested Friday night and charged with misdemeanor animal neglect and abandonment. She was booked into the Greene County Jail with no bond set as of Saturday morning, according to the sheriff's website.

In the video posted to social media, a driver gets out of a stopped vehicle and lets a medium-size brown dog out alongside of a road in Greene County. The dog circles the hot pavement and then takes off running, chasing the departing vehicle.

The owner of the security camera, Glenn Blake, saw the video and "was just horrified." He called the Greene County Sheriff's Office, which dispatched a deputy to the scene.

A security camera caught someone dumping a dog just east of Springfield, Missouri.

"Really, all the credit should go to Deputy Turner," Blake said on Wednesday. "He went out of this way to find the dog, get ahold of it, get it cooled off and get it water. And the adoption agency (worker). Kudos to both of those people."

Blake said Deputy Turner took at least half an hour tracking the dog and asking his neighbors if they'd seen it.

Ashley Nicole Devine, 26, has been charged with animal neglect or abandonment.

After he found it, he passed the dog — a female Lab mix — to Rescue One, a Springfield-based group with a network of 170 foster homes for rescued animals. An "emergency rescue team member" met law enforcement where the dog was found.

Jeremy Tuck, media coordinator for Rescue One, said the dog is now safe in foster care. She was badly dehydrated and suffered burns to her paws from the hot pavement, Tuck said.

The dog has been named Hope, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

Knowingly abandoning an animal without making arrangements for its care is against the law in Missouri.

