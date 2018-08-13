Tour the spectacular Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach
Twilight at The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Morning light pours into The Raleigh Room at The Cavalier Hotel.
A piano awaits its player amidst fun works of art in The Raleigh Room.
Ready to serve at the bar inside The Raleigh Room.
The inviting indoor pool at The Cavalier Hotel.
It’s the little touches, like this lion’s head filling the indoor pool, that set The Cavalier Hotel apart.
These poolside towels bear part of The Cavalier Hotel’s crest.
Upon check-in, ask for a copy of the self-guided tour of the hotel so you can discover the storied history for yourself, on your own time.
The Cavalier crest, seen on this throw pillow, was designed to pay homage to the hotel’s history.
Historic charm finds its way into the hotel’s decor, such as this “Do Not Disturb” door hanger.
One of the indoor/outdoor seating areas for a gathering of friends or an impromptu business meeting.
The sunken garden is original to the hotel, and is a terrific setting for all types of special events.
It’s the little touches, like this little guy that holds doors open, that set The Cavalier Hotel apart.
Another seating area that brings the outdoors inside at The Cavalier Hotel.
Looking down onto the indoor pool at The Cavalier Hotel.
Shadows fall over the cabanas that sit at the end of the indoor pool.
This seating area is just above The Cavalier Hotel’s indoor pool.
The lower level of The Cavalier Hotel is where guests will find The Hunt Room, Sea Hill Spa and the fitness center.
The fitness center at The Cavalier Hotel has, well, everything you need to stay fit.
Even in the fitness center, guests will find fun decor.
A touch of fun outside The Hunt Room.
Dark greens and browns give The Hunt Room a tavern feel.
In cooler months, the fireplace within The Hunt Room, original to the hotel, will be lit to add even more warmth.
Framed artwork found in the shop at Tarnished Truth Distilling Company.
The Cavalier’s crest adorns the hotel’s elevator doors.
Living room inside The Cavalier’s Presidential Suite.
Living room inside The Cavalier’s Presidential Suite.
The plush bedroom found within the Presidential Suite.
There’s plenty of space to spread out in the Presidential Suite.
This King Studio guest room is spacious and comfortable.
Guest rooms are also available with two queen beds.
The Reidy Suite is one of the six Heritage Suites at The Cavalier Hotel.
The Reidy Suite is one of the six Heritage Suites at The Cavalier Hotel.
Natural light floods into the spacious bathrooms at The Cavalier Hotel.
Becca serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The loge outside of Becca’s main dining room provides an indoor/outdoor dining experience.
Outdoor dining is also available at Becca, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
More outdoor dining at Becca.
The Cavalier Hotel’s history is proudly on display in a small museum area just off the main lobby and Becca.
“Did You Know…” signage is found throughout the hotel, telling of its treasured history.
“Did You Know…” signage is found throughout the hotel, telling of its treasured history.
Photos of The Cavalier Hotel’s celebrity guests adorn the corridors. Here, F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald with their son, Scottie.
Ella Fitzgerald stayed at The Cavalier Hotel, too.
A vignette found inside a guest room at The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.
The shop at Sea Hill Spa within The Cavalier Hotel.
The Sea Hill Spa can accommodate bridal parties of nearly any size.
Sea Hill Spa’s manicure station doubles as a dry bar, with blowdryers hanging overhead.
The Himalayan salt room lights up the relaxation room within Sea Hill Spa at The Cavalier Hotel.
Sea Hill Spa’s signature hydrotherapy room features a Hydro-Capsule, which provides heat, steam, light and aromatherapy during treatment.
After treatments, Sea Hill Spa guests can freshen up before returning to the real world.
Take a little piece of The Cavalier Hotel home with you from the hotel’s boutique.
The Cavalier Beach Club is right across the street from the hotel and is accessible via shuttle or a short walk.
The Cavalier’s crest is found at the Beach Club, too.
The entryway of the Cavalier Beach Club pays tribute to its history through photographs.
The pool and hot tub area at the Cavalier Beach Club.
Plenty of seating at the Cavalier Beach Club.
A giant game of Jenga and a volleyball court at the Cavalier Beach Club.
The infinity pool at the Cavalier Beach Club.
A beach cabana set up at Cavalier Beach Club.
The shop at Tarnished Truth Distilling Company looks into the distillery itself.
On tour at Tarnished Truth Distilling Company within The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.
On tour at Tarnished Truth Distilling Company within The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.
On tour at Tarnished Truth Distilling Company within The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.
Tours of Tarnished Truth Distilling Company are offered afternoons, Thursdays through Sundays.
The science of distilling at Tarnished Truth Distilling Company.
Tasting after the tour of Tarnished Truth Distilling Company.
Tarnished Truth Distilling Company products on display within the tasting room.
Entrance to The Hunt Room, with the original stained glass surrounding the doorway.
An historical display inside The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.
The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Diving into the indoor pool at The Cavalier Hotel. The diving platform is no longer in existence.
Another look at The Cavalier Hotel’s indoor pool with diving platform.
The original Cavalier Beach Club, which was exclusively for hotel guests from the beginning.
A seating area at The Cavalier Hotel.
Horses were not an uncommon sight at The Cavalier Hotel, which once had its own stables.
Guests of The Cavalier Hotel.
The original Raleigh Room at The Cavalier Hotel.
Bathing beauties enjoy the original Cavalier Beach Club.
The annual Cavalier Horse Show was once a big event at The Cavalier Hotel.
Mark Atkinson

Ninety-one years after its debut, The Cavalier Hotel reclaimed its well-deserved reputation as a luxury destination in Virginia Beach when it reopened its doors earlier this year.

Built over the course of 13 months from 1926 into 1927 to a tune of $2 million, The Cavalier was so-named as a result of a local newspaper contest, and it quickly became the place to be upon opening. Its private train depot welcomed guests non-stop from Chicago, and limousines ushered guests from the rail station, as well as from arriving steamer ships.

When it opened, The Cavalier had 195 guest rooms and the grounds spanned 350 acres, including a golf course on 290 of those acres. Within the guest rooms, bathtubs featured an extra handle that would draw seawater direct from the Atlantic Ocean, and the in-room sinks had ice water spigots that would draw cold water, anytime, from a large wooden ice-filled tub on the hotel roof.

In addition to hosting seven U.S. presidents overnight — Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon — The Cavalier welcomed the top celebrities of the era, including Frank Sinatra, Muhammad Ali, Elizabeth Taylor, F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Ella Fitzgerald and many, many more. And, when the oceanfront Cavalier Beach Club opened in 1929, it became a popular entertainment destination; big band leaders Benny Goodman, Cab Calloway, Glenn Miller and Lawrence Welk all performed there.

636697783610400960-HistoricCavalier7.jpg
The original Raleigh Room at The Cavalier Hotel.
Norfolk Historical Society

As with many historic hotels, when World War II broke out The Cavalier turned from a luxury hotel into a military facility; the U.S. Navy moved in in October 1942 and used the building for its radar training. The hotel’s history fluctuated for decades after the war, closing in 1973 when its sister hotel, Cavalier Oceanfront, opened, and then reopening again in 1976. Finally, a family feud caused a court-ordered sale of the hotel in 2012, and the winning bid went to The Cavalier Associates, a group that intended to renovate and restore the hotel rather than demolish it.

Fast forward and after three years and nearly $85 million in renovations, led by Gold Key | PHR, The Cavalier reopened this spring, and the results are nothing short of spectacular. The hotel is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is the first in Virginia to be a part of Marriott’s distinguished Autograph Collection.

Guests who check into The Cavalier will find 85 spacious and elegantly-appointed guest rooms and suites, all of which feature flat-screen TVs, Molton Brown bath toiletries, plush bathrobes and plenty of room to make themselves more than comfortable. In addition to the standard guest rooms, six Heritage Suites are available.

The public spaces found within The Cavalier are just as inviting. Guests are invited to take a seat on any one of the open-air verandahs or comfortable seating areas found around the hotel. A fitness center is at-the-ready for working out, or claim a lounge chair for yourself and relax alongside the indoor plunge pool. The onsite Sea Hill Spa offer myriad treatments, including its Ocean and Warm Sand Ritual featuring a quartz massage table. There’s also a co-ed Himalayan salt room.

Dining options include The Raleigh Room, also referred to as the hotel’s living room, which is the perfect spot to sip a cup of coffee in the morning, enjoy afternoon tea on Saturdays, or say “cheers” with a proper cocktail whilst enjoying live entertainment in the evenings. Nearby, Becca serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in its whimsically elegant main dining room, or on the adjoining loge or outdoor dining area. Downstairs, the dark greens and browns of The Hunt Room feel like a true tavern, and complement the hearty dinner menu. Afterwards, adjourn to the bar for savory cocktails.

636697783238801814-Cavalier71.JPG
Tarnished Truth Distilling Company products on display within the tasting room.
Susan B. Barnes for USA TODAY

Speaking of cocktails, The Cavalier features an in-house distillery next door to The Hunt Room — Tarnished Truth Distilling Company. The distillery is crafting its own bourbon, rye whiskey and AVA Vodka, all of which are available in the onsite store and featured in cocktails served throughout the hotel. Tours of the distillery, with tastings, are available Thursday through Sunday.

Across the street from The Cavalier is the Cavalier Beach Club, a new interpretation of the famed facilities of yesteryear. Exclusively for hotel guests (and the neighboring Cavalier Residences), the beach club features cabanas, private beach chairs and lounges; towel and beach umbrella service; an infinity pool and hot tub; and a beachside bar and restaurant. The Beach Club is open seasonally.

Just how well-received are the newly-debuted renovations of The Cavalier? Prior to its opening, the hotel welcomed the public to tour its renovations. The management team expected that perhaps a couple of hundred people may be interested; over the course of two weekends, 10,000 people came to witness the rebirth of the legendary hotel.

And celebrities are returning to The Cavalier as well. Since its opening, rapper and Virginia Beach native Pusha T was married at the hotel, with Pharrell Williams as best man and Kim and Kanye among the guests.

