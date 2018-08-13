Tour the spectacular Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach

This King Studio guest room is spacious and comfortable.

Mark Atkinson

Ninety-one years after its debut, The Cavalier Hotel reclaimed its well-deserved reputation as a luxury destination in Virginia Beach when it reopened its doors earlier this year.

Built over the course of 13 months from 1926 into 1927 to a tune of $2 million, The Cavalier was so-named as a result of a local newspaper contest, and it quickly became the place to be upon opening. Its private train depot welcomed guests non-stop from Chicago, and limousines ushered guests from the rail station, as well as from arriving steamer ships.

When it opened, The Cavalier had 195 guest rooms and the grounds spanned 350 acres, including a golf course on 290 of those acres. Within the guest rooms, bathtubs featured an extra handle that would draw seawater direct from the Atlantic Ocean, and the in-room sinks had ice water spigots that would draw cold water, anytime, from a large wooden ice-filled tub on the hotel roof.

In addition to hosting seven U.S. presidents overnight — Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon — The Cavalier welcomed the top celebrities of the era, including Frank Sinatra, Muhammad Ali, Elizabeth Taylor, F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Ella Fitzgerald and many, many more. And, when the oceanfront Cavalier Beach Club opened in 1929, it became a popular entertainment destination; big band leaders Benny Goodman, Cab Calloway, Glenn Miller and Lawrence Welk all performed there.

The original Raleigh Room at The Cavalier Hotel.

Norfolk Historical Society

As with many historic hotels, when World War II broke out The Cavalier turned from a luxury hotel into a military facility; the U.S. Navy moved in in October 1942 and used the building for its radar training. The hotel’s history fluctuated for decades after the war, closing in 1973 when its sister hotel, Cavalier Oceanfront, opened, and then reopening again in 1976. Finally, a family feud caused a court-ordered sale of the hotel in 2012, and the winning bid went to The Cavalier Associates, a group that intended to renovate and restore the hotel rather than demolish it.

Fast forward and after three years and nearly $85 million in renovations, led by Gold Key | PHR, The Cavalier reopened this spring, and the results are nothing short of spectacular. The hotel is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is the first in Virginia to be a part of Marriott’s distinguished Autograph Collection.

Guests who check into The Cavalier will find 85 spacious and elegantly-appointed guest rooms and suites, all of which feature flat-screen TVs, Molton Brown bath toiletries, plush bathrobes and plenty of room to make themselves more than comfortable. In addition to the standard guest rooms, six Heritage Suites are available.

The public spaces found within The Cavalier are just as inviting. Guests are invited to take a seat on any one of the open-air verandahs or comfortable seating areas found around the hotel. A fitness center is at-the-ready for working out, or claim a lounge chair for yourself and relax alongside the indoor plunge pool. The onsite Sea Hill Spa offer myriad treatments, including its Ocean and Warm Sand Ritual featuring a quartz massage table. There’s also a co-ed Himalayan salt room.

Dining options include The Raleigh Room, also referred to as the hotel’s living room, which is the perfect spot to sip a cup of coffee in the morning, enjoy afternoon tea on Saturdays, or say “cheers” with a proper cocktail whilst enjoying live entertainment in the evenings. Nearby, Becca serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in its whimsically elegant main dining room, or on the adjoining loge or outdoor dining area. Downstairs, the dark greens and browns of The Hunt Room feel like a true tavern, and complement the hearty dinner menu. Afterwards, adjourn to the bar for savory cocktails.

Tarnished Truth Distilling Company products on display within the tasting room.

Susan B. Barnes for USA TODAY

Speaking of cocktails, The Cavalier features an in-house distillery next door to The Hunt Room — Tarnished Truth Distilling Company. The distillery is crafting its own bourbon, rye whiskey and AVA Vodka, all of which are available in the onsite store and featured in cocktails served throughout the hotel. Tours of the distillery, with tastings, are available Thursday through Sunday.

Across the street from The Cavalier is the Cavalier Beach Club, a new interpretation of the famed facilities of yesteryear. Exclusively for hotel guests (and the neighboring Cavalier Residences), the beach club features cabanas, private beach chairs and lounges; towel and beach umbrella service; an infinity pool and hot tub; and a beachside bar and restaurant. The Beach Club is open seasonally.

Just how well-received are the newly-debuted renovations of The Cavalier? Prior to its opening, the hotel welcomed the public to tour its renovations. The management team expected that perhaps a couple of hundred people may be interested; over the course of two weekends, 10,000 people came to witness the rebirth of the legendary hotel.

And celebrities are returning to The Cavalier as well. Since its opening, rapper and Virginia Beach native Pusha T was married at the hotel, with Pharrell Williams as best man and Kim and Kanye among the guests.

Photo tour: San Diego's historic Hotel del Coronado

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com