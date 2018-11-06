Mark Syms, an independent candidate for the Arizona Senate, appears to have submitted dozens — potentially hundreds — of forged signatures on his nominating petitions for the ballot.

PHOENIX — Mark Syms, an independent candidate for the Arizona Senate, appears to have submitted dozens — potentially hundreds — of forged signatures on his nominating petitions for the ballot.

The Arizona Republic has confirmed with more than 20 voters listed as signatories on Syms’ nomination petitions that they did not, in fact, sign the forms. Many said they have never heard of Mark Syms, that they do not sign political petitions, or that they were out of the state on the date the signatures were collected.

Syms is running for Senate in Legislative District 28, a swing district that encompasses parts of north-central Phoenix, Arcadia, Biltmore and Paradise Valley. Candidates in Arizona must collect signatures from voters to appear on the ballot.

The race could alter the balance of power in the Arizona Legislature, flipping it to Democratic control, and is one of the most competitive in the state this year. District 28 has become embroiled in an intraparty civil war between Syms and his wife, Republican state Rep. Maria Syms, and other GOP candidates.

Mark Syms, a prominent doctor, responded to questions about his petitions on Friday afternoon by asserting that he is a victim in the situation.

"I am saddened to be a victim of fraud," Syms said in a prepared statement. "As the others in the LD 28 races did, I hired a company to gather some of my signatures. I have demanded a refund from this company.

"Fortunately, the enthusiastic response of the constituents in LD 28 for an independent candidate in the Senate race still leaves plenty of signatures for me to be on the ballot in November."

However, questions about the authenticity of Syms’ signatures could upend the race. It's unclear if his opponents will challenge his placement on the ballot. They have until Wednesday to file a protest.

To qualify for the Nov. 6 ballot, candidates must submit a minimum number of signatures from registered voters living in the area. In District 28, an independent candidate must submit at least 1,250.

Syms submitted 2,081 signatures on May 30, the final day candidates could file to get on the ballot, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

Many voters whose names and supposed signatures appeared on Mark Syms' petitions expressed shock and confusion.

“My reaction is this is totally illegal,” said Janet Dunipace, a voter whose name appeared on a petition without her knowledge.

Forrest Chong, another voter in the district, also said he never signed the petition. He recently moved to California and was already out of Arizona on the date his signature was supposedly collected.

Another listed signatory, Nicholas Long, said he did not — and never would — sign such a petition.

“I intentionally don’t sign those things,” Long said. “I don’t even know who Mark Syms is.”

Matt Roberts, a spokesman for the secretary of state, said the office doesn't verify signatures on candidate petitions, though it must for citizen ballot initiatives. For candidate races, it's up to their opponents to challenge possible discrepancies, he said.

The state only confirms that candidates have submitted the minimum required number to get on the ballot.

“We would certainly be concerned anytime there’s any level of issues related to petitions," Roberts said Friday afternoon. “That’s all I would be able to say at this time."

Opponents have until Wednesday to file a challenge. If that happens, Maricopa County elections officials would review the authenticity of the petitions, including voter signatures.

A challenge could come from Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, the district's Republican incumbent and Syms' key rival. Her campaign declined to comment Friday.

Beyond Syms' place on the ballot, the situation could raise bigger problems. Knowingly forging a document for filing with a government agency is a felony and can lead to jail time.

