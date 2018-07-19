A waitress slammed a man into a wall after he groped her at a restaurant in Savannah, Georgia, surveillance video of which shot across the internet this week.

The moment unfolded on a late Saturday night, June 30, at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s, according to the Savannah Police Department. A woman told police a man grabbed her buttocks as he walked past her at about 11 p.m, a claim later verified with the aid of a surveillance camera at the restaurant.

In footage confirmed by the department, a man walks behind the waitress as she works at an outdoor counter. He grabs her and continues walking before the waitress spins around, grabs him by his shirt collar and slams him into the wall.

After the man slumps to the ground, the woman stands over him and points toward him before calling to a person off-camera.

Police later arrested ​​​​​​​Ryan Cherwinski, 31, of Palm Bay, Florida, charging him with sexual battery. Video from the restaurant's surveillance camera found its way onto Reddit earlier this week, in a forum titled "JusticeServed."

