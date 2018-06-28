Get out of the way, Amazon is coming.

That's the normal initial reaction on Wall Street when the online retail giant and logistical juggernaut announces that it is elbowing its way into a new industry. Traders' knee-jerk move is to dump shares of any stock that they think will suffer a sales hit when Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos sparks a new turf war.

It happened first to retailers that sell stuff from actual stores and malls. It happened to grocery store chains last year when Amazon bought Whole Foods. And it happened again Thursday to drugstore chains such as Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid after Amazon announced that it is acquiring online pharmacy startup PillPack.

The pain felt by the existing pharmacy chains was so acute they could have used one of the painkillers they sell at their brick-and-mortar drug stores to make it go away. For example, Walgreens Boots Alliance shares plunged nearly 10 percent Thursday after the Amazon news, despite bullish news that it topped quarterly profit estimates and said it was raising its dividend and buying back $10 billion of its own shares. And while its CEO Stefano Pessina said in a conference call that "we don't see any reason to be worried" about the deal, Wall Street apparently thinks there's reason for concern.

Shares of Rite-Aid plunged nearly 11 percent and CVS Health dipped 6.1 percent.

FILE - This June 4, 2014, file photo, shows a Walgreens retail store in Boston. Shares of AmerisourceBergen are soaring before the opening bell, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, on reports that Walgreens is pursuing a complete takeover of the huge drug distributor. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina reached out to AmerisourceBergen Corp. with the potential deal. Walgreens already owns about 26 percent of the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) ORG XMIT: NY109

Charles Krupa, AP

This type of stock reaction is not uncommon, and is a big reason why Bespoke Investment Group has created a basket of retailing stocks with limited online businesses that it deems vulnerable to e-commerce competition, which it dubs its "Death by Amazon" index. That index of stocks from its February 2012 inception until June 18 of this year posted cumulative returns of just 41.4 percent vs. a gain of 106.9 percent for the S&P 1500 index.

"Amazon has such a large installed customer base and is so successful in its logistics that it makes people worried," Bespoke co-founder Paul Hickey says.

There is a silver lining, however. Grocery stocks that got clocked after Amazon bought Whole Foods last June have bounced back, Hickey says. One example is Sprouts Farmers Markets, which fell 6.3 percent the day the deal was announced and another 7.5 percent on Aug. 23 when Amazon said it was cutting prices on some Whole Foods products. Despite falling 20 percent in all, Sprouts Farmers has rallied back to where it was before Amazon bought the organic grocery seller.

