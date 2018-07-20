Salmonella, among other pathogens, can thrive on these common kitchen items.

The company that makes Swiss rolls sold in chains like Walmart, H-E-B and Food Lion is voluntarily recalling the desserts over possible salmonella contamination.

At issue are Swiss rolls sold under the brand names of Mrs. Freshley's, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker's Treat, Market Square and Great Value.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Most at risk are babies, the elderly and people with impaired immune systems.

Flowers Foods also is voluntarily recalling its Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread -- sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina -- for the same reason.

The Thomasville, Ga.,-based company said both the swirled cakes and bread are made with whey powder, which may contain salmonella, though no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled foods.

The recalled foods are:

Mrs. Freshley's – 4 ct./7.2 oz, UPC 072250011907, with a best-by date of Oct. 9 through Oct. 19 309 8187 A 75 D, 309 8187 B 75 D, 309 8190 C 75 D, 309 8194 B 75 D and 309 8194 C 75 D

Mrs. Freshley's – 6 ct./12 oz., UPC 072250903233 with a best-by date of Oct. 14 309 8194 B 75 D

Food Lion – 6 ct./13 oz.; UPC 035826092779 with a best-by date of Oct. 16

H-E-B – 6 ct./12 oz., UPC 041220296583 with a best-by date of Sept. 19

Baker's Treat – 6 ct./13 oz., UPC 041498188382 with a best-by date of Sept. 21 through Sept. 28

Market Square – 6 ct./12 oz., UPC 087381760556 with a best-by date of 309 8194 B

Great Value – 6 ct./13 oz., UPC 078742147550 with a best-by date of Sept. 17 through Sept. 25 309 8191 B

Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread, UPC 071316001180 with a best-by date of July 16 through July 28

Salmonella sickens people between 12 and 72 hours after they are infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It usually lasts for four to seven days and goes away without treatment, though people with severe diarrhea may need to be hospitalized. In those cases, salmonella may be fatal.

Anyone who purchased the recalled Swiss rolls or bread should throw the package out or return it to the place where it was bought for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Flower Foods at 866-245-8921 weekdays 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. or www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

A third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier initiated the recall, Flowers Foods said.

Other recent salmonella-related recalls include Kellogg's Honey Smacks, pre-cut melon and eggs.

The $3.9 billion company, one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the U.S., also owns Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake and Sunbeam.

