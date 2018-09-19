The Utah woman convicted of kidnapping for her part in the infamous abduction of Elizabeth Smart 16 years ago was released from Utah State Prison on Wednesday.

Wanda Barzee, 72, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and other charges in 2003 and was sentenced to concurrent, 15-year sentences in federal and state courts. Barzee also cooperated in the prosecution of her husband, Brian David Mitchell, 64, who is serving life without parole.

Smart, who said Barzee has rejected psychiatric treatment in prison, urged authorities and Barzee's family to have her committed for treatment.

"I believe her to be a threat and a danger not just to myself but to the community, any vulnerable person," Smart said on Instagram. "I am very concerned ... however I refuse to live in fear. I have spent the last 15 years rebuilding and moving forward with my life, having a family, and pursuing my goals.

"I lived in absolute fear and terror for nine months, no matter the outcome I will not do so again."

More: Elizabeth Smart on 'rollercoaster of emotion'

More: Elizabeth Smart: It's 'incomprehensible' my kidnapper will be released

Mitchell slipped into a window of the Smart home in Salt Lake City in 2002 and kidnapped the 14-year-old girl. He brought her to a makeshift campsite, and Smart said she was raped almost every day.

Smart has emphasized that Barzee was as bad as Mitchell.

"She would encourage him to rape me," Smart told CBS This Morning this week. "There were no secrets. She knew what was going on. And, I mean, she just was the kind of woman that – she was just evil and twisted."

The trio lived a nomadic existence for about nine months until they were spotted walking along a road in Sandy, Utah.

Barzee's lawyer, Scott Williams, says his client is not a threat to Smart or the community. Smart said she has been assured repeatedly that authorities will keep an eye on Barzee during her five years under supervised release.

"As soon as she messes up, which I've been reassured that she will, she will be taken back to federal prison," Smart said.

Smart, now the married mother of two, has written a book and a made a movie about her ordeal. She advocates for victims of sexual assault. And she said she turned her horrific experience into a positive.

"I wouldn't have the voice that I have today," she said. "I wouldn't have the compassion or the empathy that I have today. I wouldn't understand what it's like to ... walk the proverbial mile in their shoes. But I have. I have been there. I do know what it's like."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com