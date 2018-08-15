Transportation Security Administration checkpoint

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Transportation Security Administration officer showed he has some moves as he processed a family of five through security at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport last week.

It began when Officer Joshua McCall admired how one of the three children with the family danced while waiting to move through the checkpoint. The boy then challenged McCall to a dance-off, which the officer seemed happy to accept.

In a video TSA posted on Instagram, the officer is shown keeping up with the boy.

TSA officials took the dance-off with a bit of humor.

“After ensuring all are secure as they enter the air transportation network, our Officers will be happy to accept any dance challenges from passengers," Newark TSA Federal Security Director, Tom Carter, said via the TSA's Instagram post.

Carter added that McCall not only helped keep the family safe, but he also made their checkpoint experience pleasurable and memorable.

MORE TSA COVERAGE: TSA looks at separate lines for fliers 'swept' by canines | TSA shows off new 3D screening machine at Washington Dulles | 'Not worth the risks': TSA chief will keep checkpoints at 150 smaller airports

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

VIDEO: TSA shares some weird stuff it's confiscated

VIDEO: The answers to your common TSA PreCheck questions

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com