Water Pik is recalling 3,800 of its Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrushes because the charging base may overheat and possibly cause a fire.

The company issued a voluntary recall after receiving reports of the product malfunctioning from U.S. customers, the Food and Drug Administration says. The toothbrush base may overheat with localized melting and sparking, possibly causing fire, shock or burns, Water Pik says.



The electric toothbrushes, which were available in all U.S. states and Canada, were distributed between June 2017 and June 2018, the company says. The products were limited to professional educators, key opinion leaders, trade show customers and limited direct online sales.

Water Pik says there have been no reported injuries attributed to the problem. If consumers have had any adverse reactions they can contact the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

The toothbrushes affected are Sonic-Fusion model SF-01 with serial/lot numbers SF01 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28, and model SF-02 with serial/lot numbers SF02 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28.

Customers can find the serial/lot numbers by looking on the product's base.

No other Waterpik flossers or toothbrushes are affected, Water Pik says.

Customers who have the affected units should stop using them, immediately unplug the unit, and return them to Water Pik. For a product return kit or for additional information, consumers should call 1-800-674-7718 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also contact Water Pik via email at SonicFusion-Return@Waterpik.com or go to SFReturn.com.

