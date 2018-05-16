Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

TV

Tune in: The Bachelorette's 14th season premieres Monday at 8 ET/PT. Fan favorite Becca Kufrin — who found herself at the center of one of the most gut-wrenching Bachelor breakups of all time — has a second chance at love. And with 28 bachelors vying for her attention, she will be the one calling the shots.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman, is out on Tuesday. USA TODAY's Brian Truitt gave the film ★★★½ out of four, saying it "is a beautiful and brutal headtrip exploring the positives and negatives inherent in mankind's evolution, with characters struggling against losing themselves to something alien."

"Arrested Development" development returns on Netflix.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

STREAMING

Watch: Arrested Development returns to Netflix for Season 5 with the first eight episodes premiering Tuesday. The second half will air at a later date. According to Netflix, "the Bluths are back together, and finally getting the award they think they deserve — for family of the year."

The Who's Roger Daltrey, seen here at a benefit in 2001, has a new album coming out on Friday, "As Long as I Have You."

BETH A. KEISER/AP

MUSIC

Listen: Roger Daltrey's latest solo album, As Long As I Have You, comes out Friday. Daltrey says on The Who's website the album "is a return to the very beginning, to the time before Pete (Townshend) started writing our songs, to a time when we were a teenage band playing soul music to small crowds in church halls. That’s what we were, a soul band. And now, I can sing soul with all the experience you need to sing it."

FILM

Go to: Adrift, starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, hits theaters nationwide Friday. The film, based on a true story, follows a young couple who, after meeting and falling in love, must survive one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com