Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:
TV
Tune in: "The Sinner" returns to USA on Wednesday. In the Season 2 premiere, detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) returns to his hometown in rural New York to investigate when an 11 year-old boy allegedly kills his parents with no apparent motive.
DVD/BLU-RAY
View: "Tully" is out on Tuesday. In the film from director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody, Charlize Theron stars as Marlo, a mother of three who hires a night nanny (Mackenzie Davis) to help with her newborn.
STREAMING
Watch: "Casual" returns to Hulu on Tuesday for a fourth season. In the first of eight new episodes, Valerie finds out patching things up with her daughter, Laura, will be more complicated than she first realized.
POP CULTURE
Celebrate: Happy birthday to Terry Crews, who plays Sgt. Terry Jeffords on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The actor turns 50 on Monday.
FILM
Go to: "The Spy Who Dumped Me" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon star as Audrey and Morgan, friends who realize one of their ex-boyfriends was a spy and as a result, become entangled in an international conspiracy. The film also stars Justin Theroux and Sam Heughan.