Lodestar: It's one of Vice President Mike Pence's favorite words and now the buzzword from a controversial editorial published in The New York Times.

Pence, who denied writing the op-ed, has been suspected of authoring the piece published online Wednesday because of a single use of the word lodestar. He has used the word multiple times over the years in speeches and general remarks.

The column, by an anonymous "senior official in the Trump administration," speaks of an internal "resistance" against President Trump, calling him amoral and "erratic." Social media speculation of the article's author has turned into a "giant game of Clue," CNBC reporter Eamon Javers noted.

The mention of lodestar is in the second to last paragraph of the piece, honoring senator John McCain:

"We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example — a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue. Mr. Trump may fear such honorable men, but we should revere them."

So, what does lodestar actually mean? Merriam-Webster defines the noun as "a star that leads or guides" and "one that serves as an inspiration, model or guide." Oxford Dictionaries defines it similarly as: "a star that is used to guide the course of a ship" and "a person or thing that serves as an inspiration or guide." An example: "She was his intellectual lodestar."

It's believed to originate from the Middle English word lode, defined as a "way" or "course."

