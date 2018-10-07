Ice cream, waffle cones, and sprinkles.

We all scream for ice cream, especially when the frozen treat is free or cheap.

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and restaurants across the nation are celebrating with discounted desserts.

The day became official 34 years ago when President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day and the month of July as National Ice Cream Month.

Back in 1984, Reagan’s proclamation noted the ice cream industry generated $3.5 billion in annual sales.

According to Womply, a small business software provider, July is the No. 1 sales month of the year for the ice cream and frozen yogurt businesses, said Brad Plothow, the company’s vice president of brand and communications.

“The data confirm that as the summer heats up, people chill out with an ice cream in droves,” Plothow said.

But what’s the biggest day for ice cream sales at local shops?

Plothow said last year “the Friday before the confection-fest was the third-best revenue day of the entire year for ice cream and frozen yogurt businesses from coast to coast.”

Frozen freebies

Offers and participation can vary by location. To be on the safe side, contact your closest location.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also be weekly exclusives through the app.

Dippin’ Dots: Get a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots during a two-hour window at select stores and shopping center locations. Times vary by location.

Halo Top: To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, the ice cream brand says it’s giving away free pints of its “Gold Edition” to the “first few lucky people.” Learn more at www.halotop.com/new.

Kung Fu Tea: Not an ice cream deal, but still a cool one. Through the end of July, download the chain’s app and get a free drink up to $4. This deal is for new app users only.

PetSmart: This ice cream freebie is only for dogs. At stores with PetsHotel facilities, dogs can get a free 4-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.

RaceTrac: For a limited time, kids 12 and under get a free kids cup of ice cream at locations with Swirl World treat centers. Plus, get a 16-ounce cup for a $3 flat rate.

Sam’s Club: Get free samples of the ICEE float from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday at all locations. No membership is needed to sample the float available in the Sam’s Club Café, which are open to everyone. A 20-ounce ICEE mixed with frozen yogurt is 99 cents daily.

16 Handles: The New York City-based chain is giving away free 3-ounce cups of its new Raspberry Lemon Gelato, which launches Sunday.

Your Pie Pizza: Get a free scoop of the chain’s authentic Italian gelato Sunday at participating locations.

Sweet savings

Arby's: The fast-food chain is celebrating that it now serves Coca-Cola products by making Coke Floats this summer. Through July 31, the 16-ounce float is $1.

Baskin-Robbins: Find exclusive National Ice Cream Day offers on the Baskin-Robbins mobile app including buy-one-get-one free cone offers and $2 off a medium milkshake. The ice cream chain also launches its new Freak Shakes Sunday, which will be available through July 31.

Carvel: Buy one soft-serve ice cream cup or cone in any flavor or size and get a second cup or cone free Sunday.

Cold Stone Creamery: There will be a buy-one-get-one free coupon for National Ice Cream Day. Sign up for offers at www.coldstonecreamery.com.

Cumberland Farms: From 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, text the word “SCOOPS” to 64827 to get $1 off any pint of Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream.

Godiva: Buy a soft-serve cup or cone and parfaits Sunday and get 50 percent off the second at participating locations Sunday.

goPuff: On Sunday, the convenience store delivery service will have special National Ice Cream Day bundles at www.gopuff.com. Plus, goPuff is giving away free pints through Sunday on its Instagram page.

Snow Monkey: Get 25 percent off online orders of the superfood ice cream alternative Sunday with code ISCREAM25.

Whole Foods Market: Through Sunday, get two of any Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti pints for $6 and Prime Members get an extra 10 percent off.

Yogurtland: From 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, get a buy-one-get-one free deal at all U.S. locations.

