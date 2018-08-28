U.S. Open dining beyond the courts in New York

La Roja de Todos in Corona serves Chilean cuisine, such as this empanada de pino with beef, onions, raisins, olives, and hard-boiled egg. This is one of Culinary Backstreets' picks for dining near the U.S. Open in Queens.

Culinary Backstreets

The U.S. Open shines a spotlight on New York City each year--and more specifically, on the borough of Queens.

The tournament will run through Sept. 9 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens.

While the complex turns into a thriving village with several restaurants, bars and food courts, there are plenty of opportunities to venture outside to explore what is considered the most diverse borough in New York City.

Queens has become a popular culinary destination with cuisine from all over the world. The borough encompasses 109 square miles in which 150 different languages are spoken.

One food tour company is trying to get residents and visitors of New York City to explore beyond Manhattan, and for these next two weeks, beyond the U.S. Open courts.

Culinary Backstreets was founded in Istanbul but has now spread to more than a dozen gastronomic destinations around the world such as Athens, Barcelona, Lisbon, Mexico City, and Shanghai. Last year, it launched in New York City with a Queens culinary walk.

With the backing of the Queens Economic Development Corporation, the company has published the “Beyond the Courts Queens Food Guide.” It is being distributed at the development corporation’s kiosk at the tennis center.

The guide offers 24 options for dining in neighborhoods close to the stadium, including Flushing, Corona, Kew Gardens, Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights.

The cuisines include Chinese, Korean, Southeast Asian, Thai, Latin American, and Italian.

“It includes dining destinations in Flushing, the neighborhood immediately to the east of the tennis center, and home to New York’s most exciting Chinatown,” says Dave Cook, author of the guide. “There are also spots to the west, a quieter area where Spanish is the local lingua franca and many restaurant owners trace their heritage to Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia or elsewhere in Latin America; there’s a stalwart Italian-American pocket, too.”

Cook especially recommends a visit to Tianjin Dumpling House, located on the lower level of Flushing’s Golden Mall. The collection of small businesses is closing for renovations later this year.

“This might be your last best chance to see the mall in its original deliriously unpolished splendor,” Cook says.

To see pictures of some of the dining options in the guide, take a look at the slideshow above.

