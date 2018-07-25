Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16, 2018.

Following accusations that it had scrubbed an official transcript of a significant exchange between a reporter and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House denied that claim Wednesday, saying it was caused by a mix-up with the audio and was not intended to creating a misleading account of the back-and-forth.

The controversy over a missing part of the transcript arose a week ago when The Atlantic first reported the omission from the transcript of the news conference held in Helsinki by Putin and President Donald Trump. It was then broadcasted this week by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

The key part of the transcript was an exchange between Reuters reporter Jeff Mason and Putin, during which Mason asked the Russian leader whether he wanted Trump to win the 2016 presidential election.

The reason for the discrepancies? A mistake caused by technical difficulties surrounding the use of English/Russian translators and switching between audio, according to the White House.

"The White House stenographer uses the audio from the White House audio to produce the transcript. The audio mixer at the site did not bring up the question mic level in time to catch the beginning of Jeff’s question because the translator was still speaking. This was by no means malicious," the White House said Wednesday

This explanation is supported by an analysis from the Washington Post, which, along with Bloomberg Government, also published a transcript that omitted the first part of Mason's question.

In the middle of the question the audio from the translator was lowered and the audio of Mason was turned up. Since the translator was muted halfway through the question, Mason's audio was not turned up in time for Putin to hear the first part of his question, the Post explained.

At the conference, Mason asked, “President Putin, did you want President Trump to win the election and did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?”

Putin replied: “Yes, I did. Yes, I did. Because he talked about bringing the U.S.-Russia relationship back to normal.”

The question and answer were missing from the Kremlin’s official transcript of the press conference and the White House's live stream and transcript, The Atlantic first reported.

Unlike the Kremlin transcript, the White House record did not omit the exchange between Mason and the Russian president. The White House transcript included only the second question from the reporter in which asked about accusations that Moscow intervened in the 2016 U.S. election: "Did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?”

The White House continues to deal with backlash over the news conference, including Trump's apparent acceptance of Putin's denial that Russia had meddled in the election. The administration has since tried to walk back those comments.

