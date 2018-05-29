Anita Beroza waits for her turn before she spelled the word pleurisy correctly.

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — For Jerry Li, the first competitor on stage here at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday, spelling "unicameral" was a shoo-in.

The 13-year-old from Guilford, Conn., said it was nerve-racking as the first speller in front of judges, cameras and a large audience at the Gaylord National Harbor Convention Center, but "in my mind, I kind of knew I knew these words," he said.

Li is one of the record-breaking 516 spellers from around the country competing to make the final round Thursday. And if it weren't for a new invitational program, he and 237 other spellers wouldn't be here this year.

RSVBee allows students to make it to the national competition if they didn't qualify through a regional bee and they have either won their school's bee or have been a previous national finalist.

"I think it's pretty cool," said Li, who won his school bee and came in fifth at his competitive regional bee. "Without it there would be so many less spellers that are able to experience this opportunity. So I think it's a really nice thing."

The Bee approved 238 spellers to compete through RSVBee out of the 855 applications they received. Spellers received points based on their age and whether they had competed at the National Finals in prior years.

"It's been great from the speller perspective. We see the program as a way to level the playing field," said Bee spokesperson Valerie Miller.

In addition to giving a chance to students who won their school bee in areas where there may not be a qualifying bee, students who compete in highly competitive regional bees also get an opportunity to qualify if they didn't win their region, Miller added.

"You have areas where you have very competitive regions, and you have maybe one dominant speller who wins year after year," Miller said. "The other kids who are trying just as hard to get a shot, they're not able because that one speller dominates."

One of those students is Jake Faulk, 14, of Denver, who faces fierce competition in what he said is one of the toughest regional events in the nation.

He's been competing in bees for five years and made it to his past three regional bees. And like Li, this is his first year at the National Bee, thanks to RSVBee.

"It's really cool that the program exists," Faulk said. "It helps especially for states like Colorado where there's just not a whole lot of opportunity for people to go, and yet there's still a lot of good spellers there."

Because RSVBee increased the pool of spellers, an additional day of on-stage spelling was added to the national competition this year.

The increased number of spellers won't affect the competitiveness of the Bee given that so much depends on the word they face, Miller said. Another 278 spellers made it through the traditional path, and qualifying for the final round follows the same procedure as previous years.

"So really, their battle is against the dictionary, more than a battle against who's sitting next to me," Miller said.

But for Faulk, given that this year's competition features almost double the number of spellers that qualified last year, the size is "kinda scary."

"There's a lot more returning spellers and there's a lot more competition, so you can't really gauge how you might stand from other years because of the sheer amount of people that are here now," he said. More than 110 spellers this year have competed in previous national finals.

As for being on stage spelling his first word — "arborvitae," a word he knew before but heard pronounced differently — "it was overwhelmingly terrifying," Faulk said. "It's stressful, but it's fun. It's worth it."

