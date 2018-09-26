CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming authorities say a wildfire southeast of Grand Teton National Park has burned at least 20 homes and scorched nearly 50,000 acres.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the homes destroyed were in the Hoback Ranches subdivision near the community of Bondurant. The Roosevelt Fire has forced 500 people to evacuate their homes in the 10 days since it began about 30 miles south of Jackson Hole, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. The fire's cause hasn't been announced.

Recent satellite images show some homes that escaped the fire as small islands surrounded by blackened land.

Fire officials said Tuesday that a portion of U.S. Highway 189 southeast of Grand Teton National Park will be closed for an undetermined amount of time to conduct burnout operations as crews work to keep the blaze south of the roadway.

Firefighters are hoping more favorable weather conditions allow them to make gains on the fire that has burned an estimated 77 square miles (199 square kilometers).

“Public safety and firefighter safety are the top priority,” Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead said in the Star-Tribune. “I have asked that all resources necessary to fight these fires be made available. My heart is with those whose property and homes are in harm’s way and the firefighters working to protect them.”

The fire, burning since Sept. 15, is 25 percent contained.

