Jayme Closs, 13, has been missing since Monday, when police found her parents dead at home. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald believes she is "endangered."

Barron County Sheriff's Department

A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who has been missing since Monday, when police found her parents dead inside their home, is considered "endangered."

The Barron County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call around 1 a.m. Monday from someone asking for help, sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement. When deputies responded, they found Jayme Closs' parents, James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, shot dead inside their Barron, Wisconsin home.

It's unclear who placed the 911 call, Fitzgerald said, adding Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents’ deaths.

By Monday evening, an Amber Alert was issued for Jayme, who is believed to be in danger. The FBI is now involved in the investigation.

Jayme is 5-feet-tall and 100 pounds. She has green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair. Anyone with information about her location or anyone who has had recent contact with Jayme is asked to call the sheriff's department at 715-537-3106.

