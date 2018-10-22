WOW Air has announced Vancouver, Canada, as its newest destination.

The Icelandic discount carrier, known for offering one-way flights as low as $99 to Europe, will begin flying from the city on June 6. WOW will offer six weekly flights to its hub near Iceland's capital of Reykjavik on new, 208-seat Airbus A321neo single-aisle jets.

WOW opened ticket sales on the route with one-way fares to Iceland as low as $129 Canadian (about $98 U.S.). WOW's Vancouver route is currently scheduled through October 2019. It will go head-to-head against competing year-round service offered by rival Icelandair.

WOW Air’s Vancouver news came just days after CEO and airline founder Skúli Mogensen told USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog that a new North American destination was imminent.

"We are delighted to expand our roster of destinations to include Canada's west coast," Mogensen said in a Monday statement. "The new route in Vancouver is a testament to our commitment to pursue growth in North America, as well as connect more Canadian travelers to our growing list of overseas destinations."

WOW’s expansion to Vancouver also follows that airline’s confirmation that it will end service to three cities in the U.S. Midwest. Flights to Cincinnati and Cleveland will end this month while service from St. Louis will be discontinued in early January.

There also has been speculation that WOW might end its service from two more U.S. airports – Dallas/Fort Worth and New York JFK. WOW is halting service from both cities for its winter schedule, but WOW spokeswoman María Margrét Jóhannsdóttir tells Today in the Sky that the airline has not yet determined whether they’ll return in the spring of 2019.

For now, she points to the Vancouver addition as evidence that WOW intends to keep growing its North American footprint.

“It shows we are not slowing down, although we cancel routes that are not delivering,” Jóhannsdóttir says.

WOW’s schedule from Vancouver will allow for connections not only to Europe, but also to its destinations like Tel Aviv, Israel, and New Delhi. WOW's India flights are set to begin in December, and appear to be driving an update to WOW's strategy in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are seeing great demand from North America to India,” Mogensen said in an interview to Today in the Sky last week.

Mogensen said that the India demand was coming primarily from WOW’s “bigger” North American destinations and that it would adjust its North America schedules to take advantage of that.

In announcing the Vancouver route Monday, a WOW press release touted that the service would "connect Canadian travelers to New Delhi, Tel Aviv and other European destinations."

Overall, Vancouver becomes WOW's 14th destination – not including the three Midwest routes scheduled to end in the coming months.

Those destinations are: Baltimore/Washington, Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York JFK, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and Newark, New Jersey. Flights to Orlando, Florida, begin Dec. 19.

