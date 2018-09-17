Wyoming wildlife officials are investigating what they say was unusual behavior by a mother grizzly bear and her yearling cub after a hunting guide was killed and his client was injured last week in the wilderness.

Wildlife officials shot and killed the mother bear Sunday and trapped and euthanized her cub following the Friday death of guide Mark Uptain in a forested area near the border of Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, northeast of Jackson Hole. Officials say the bears behaved unusually in attacking the men, who unsuccessfully tried to repel them with bear spray, a stronger version of pepper spray commonly carried by backcountry users in the area.

“This is a tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families and friends,” Brad Hovinga, the Jackson regional wildlife supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said in a statement Monday.

State biologists were conducting forensic tests to confirm the bears attacked the hunters, and to determine if there were any underlying health reasons to explain why they might have behaved unusually.

Uptain was a married father of five. Funeral services were set for Wednesday in Jackson at the First Baptist Church, where he served on the board of elders. A GoFundMe account was established to aid his family.

According to wildlife officials, Uptain and his client, a Florida man, had shot an elk on Thursday evening, and on Friday were preparing to pack its body out of the backcountry when the two bears "aggressively" charged them.

“The investigation revealed the two men approached the undisturbed elk carcass and there was no sign of bears in the immediate area of the carcass,” Hovinga said in his statement. “It was after they started field dressing the elk that the attack happened.”

Grizzlies don't typically attack humans like that, wildlife officials said. Attacks are more commonly associated with either a surprise encounter, especially if humans came between a mother and cub, or if the bears were defending their food. Neither happened in this case, Hovinga said, calling their behavior "not consistent" with how bears normally behave.

Uptain and his client tried to fight off the bears with bear spray and a pistol but were unsuccessful, officials said. The client escaped and called for help Friday. Uptain's body was found by searchers on Saturday, officials said, and wildlife managers set traps to catch the bears. They shot and killed the mother bear Sunday morning and then euthanized the yearling after trapping it.

The bears had not been previously captured, relocated or handled by wildlife officials. Longtime Wyoming hunting guide Sy Gilliland said the way they bears acted should give backcountry users concern.

"They weren't going after the elk carcass-- they were going after the human beings. That should raise the hair on the back of all of our necks," he said.

About 20 grizzlies have already been deliberately killed by humans in Wyoming this year, mostly because they were threatening either livestock or humans.

The incident comes just weeks after a federal judge temporarily halted Wyoming state officials' plan for a grizzly hunt this month to review whether bears should regain federal protection. Proponents said the hunt is needed to control a growing population of grizzlies living near humans and to reduce the likelihood of this kind of attack.

The Trump administration last year removed the grizzlies from the protection of the Endangered Species Act, permitting Wyoming to launch a hunt. The hunt is on hold until at least Oct. 1 but last week's fatal attack has further inflamed tensions between hunters and wildlife defenders. Opponents of the bear hunt say Uptain's death is tragic but shouldn't be used to sway the judge's decision-making process.

