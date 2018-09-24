Yoga classes in travel hot spots

Helicopter might sound like an advanced yoga pose, but in Las Vegas, it’s the transportation you’ll be taking to a mountain-peak session in the Valley of Fire state park.

Maverick Helicopters

Yoga may be an inner journey, but it doesn’t mean you can’t combine it with your next trip. Classes provide a way to meet new people, and are sometimes held in top tourist sites, like monuments, parks and museums. “It’s a lovely way to have a unique experience in a town,” says Meghan Rabbitt, executive editor of Yoga Journal (yogajournal.com). She shares some favorites.

San Antonio Missions National Park

San Antonio

Yoga’s roots may be in Asia, but San Antonio’s Spanish missions still make a good fit for classes, says Rabbitt. “It’s an inspiring backdrop for the ancient practice of yoga.” The monthly Saturday morning sessions alternate between Missions San Jose and Concepcion. mobileomtx.com/sponsored-series

OUE Skyspace LA

Los Angeles

Yoga reaches new heights with a class atop a Los Angeles skyscraper. Sessions are offered at sunrise and sunset, and once a month in the evening with DJs and immersive art. They all provide 360-degree views from an observation deck in the U.S. Bank Tower. After class, you can zip down an enclosed transparent slide attached to the outside of the building, which carries passengers from the 70th to 69th floor. “This is for adventure seekers, for someone that likes adrenaline with their yoga,” Rabbitt says. oue-skyspace.com

Sunrise yoga at the Gateway Arch

St. Louis

These free Tuesday morning classes let you start your day with yoga near the Gateway Arch at Kiener Plaza. “To do your sun salutations outside to the sun at sunrise can be really powerful,” Rabbitt says. “The fact that you can have a free class in an iconic spot in a city is cool too.” Offered through Oct. 16. yogabuzz.org/events/free-sunrise-yoga-kiener-plaza-6

3rd Street Beach Yoga

Miami

Why not to try out your dolphin pose on the edge of the ocean? These donation-based morning and evening classes started when a yogi began practicing on the beach 20 years ago. Soon people joined her, and it became a daily tradition. “The setting itself is relaxing and yoga ups that,” Rabbitt says. 3rdstreetbeachyoga.com

Heliyoga

Las Vegas

Yoga with cats

Marietta, Georgia

Do your cat-cow poses with actual cats at this Atlanta-area class at the Good Mews no-kill cat shelter. “It’s not pure yoga because you’ve got little kitties crawling around, but it’s a way to engage with these animals and potentially adopt one,” Rabbitt says. goodmews.org/ongoing-events

Yoga @ the Museum

Milwaukee

Even if your downward dog isn’t a work of art, you’ll at least be surrounded by masterpieces during Saturday morning classes at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Sessions overlook Lake Michigan and provide early access to the striking building, designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava. “What better way to start a day visiting an art museum than with a grounding, heart-opening yoga class?” Rabbitt says. mam.org/calendar/events/yoga.php

Laughing Lotus Church of Yoga

New Orleans

This donation-based yoga center transformed a former Baptist church that had been damaged during Hurricane Katrina into a place to “party and pray.” The studio offers regular classes and special events like gospel yoga, Lady Gaga yoga and yoga to movie soundtracks, like "Titanic," "Rocky" and "Saturday Night Fever." “At a studio like this you’re getting world-class teaching in an amazing setting,” Rabbitt says. nola.laughinglotus.com

Point Reyes Yoga

Point Reyes, California

This studio, located inside an old feed barn about an hour north of San Francisco, is co-owned by MC YOGI, a recording artist who incorporates music into his classes. “Even if you don’t typically practice to music, it’s kind of fun to switch it up,” Rabbitt says. Afterwards, reward yourself with a visit to Tomales Bay for fresh oysters. pointreyesyoga.com

North Fork Yoga Shala

Greenport, New York

Located in a former Masonic temple on the North Fork of Long Island, this studio has 24-foot vaulting ceilings and is popular with New Yorkers visiting the region’s wineries and beaches. “It’s a real local spot and the space is really amazing,” Rabbitt says. northforkyogashala.com



