The Ferguson Fire burns near Yosemite National Park on Sunday, July 15, 2018, as seen from El Portal, Calif.

Carrie Anderson, AP

Trump looks to shift focus to economy with event, order on workforce

After spending days responding to questions about his joint appearance with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump will attempt to shift the White House message back to the economy on Thursday with an event and executive order focused on worker training. White House officials said they will announce commitments from private companies such as IBM and FedEx to create more than 500,000 jobs for students and midcareer workers and said Trump will sign an executive order to create a council focused on the issue of workforce training. The White House has frequently returned to the issue of workforce development, and last summer, Trump signed an executive order geared toward expanding apprenticeships and increasing federal funding for those programs.

Yosemite wildfire still ongoing, possibility of rain could help quench blaze

A possibility of thunderstorms Thursday could bring much-needed rain to subdue a 26-square-mile wildfire near Yosemite National Park that threatens more than 100 homes and businesses.The Ferguson Fire, which has been ongoing for nearly a week, is being fed by thousands of dead trees as well as hot, dry weather and a high-pressure system over the West. However, the potential for thunderstorms could also create containment problems for fire crews due to the erratic winds. Nearly 1,400 firefighters have been sent to help battle the deadly flames, which killed a California firefighter last week.

British Open gets underway at demanding Carnoustie

The 147th British Open begins Thursday at the demanding Carnoustie in Scotland, and golf’s oldest major will push players to the limit at one of the game’s toughest courses. Tiger Woods, a three-time Open champion, will tee off at 10:21 a.m. EDT Thursday. Woods is among USA TODAY Sports golf writer Steve DiMeglio’s players to watch, but one of today's best without a major title is our favorite to win the Claret Jug. Elsewhere in golf, LPGA star Brittany Lincicome will chase history at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship as she tries to make the cut, something that only Babe Zaharias has done against male competitors.

British Open week at Carnoustie, one of golf's toughest courses Henrik Stenson of Sweden (L) looks into the Barry Burn from a bridge before the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18. 01 / 24 Henrik Stenson of Sweden (L) looks into the Barry Burn from a bridge before the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18. 01 / 24

Comic-Con 2018: 4-day nerd nirvana to kick off in San Diego

No Marvel, no "Star Wars," no problem? When annual geek-culture extravaganza Comic-Con kicks off Thursday in San Diego for more than 125,000 attendees, it’ll doing so without the heaviest hitters: Disney is staying home with the two biggest movie franchises, while HBO hits "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld" are skipping the event as well. Extending into the weekend, Comic-Con will welcome the return of major Hollywood players, instigate reunions and hopefully add fresh discussions to the world of fantasy and fiction. USA TODAY Life broke down its eight burning questions going into this year's show, including how lovably naughty can "Deadpool" be and can "Supernatural" top its own rock concert?

McDeal alert! Popular fast-food chain to offer '90s vintage during Global McDelivery Day

In McDonald's unique spin on Throwback Thursday, the popular fast-food chain recognized for its golden arches and Happy Meals will be offering free swag with online orders. Celebrating its second Global McDelivery Day Thursday, McDonald's will be giving away exclusive merchandise — not available for purchase — with online orders $5 or more placed through Uber Eats. Available items come from the chain's '90s-inspired Throwback Collection, which includes Golden Arches shirts, World Famous Fries and Big Mac socks, bandannas, pins and more. For a full list of participating locations and areas, go to McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com