Ben Jealous really wants people to know he's not a socialist.

The Democratic candidate for Maryland governor didn't respond too kindly Thursday to a question about it and ended up cursing at a reporter.

At a news conference Thursday, the first question asked was about whether Jealous identified as a socialist and his response to attacks from his opponent Gov. Larry Hogan, who has labeled him as one.

Jealous, who was endorsed by self-described Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, spent a minute and a half explaining that he is not a socialist, adding "I about fell out of my chair" when he saw the attacks calling him a "far-left socialist."

the full video of Jealous getting the "socialist" question is legit hilarious -- you need the 90 seconds of well-put exegesis on why he's not a socialist to set up the punchline https://t.co/kwDm9jvKb3 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 8, 2018

“When you see conservatives like Hogan name-calling, you realize that they’re scared,” he said. “What I am is a venture capitalist, and what I do is invest in growing businesses.”

After his 90-second explanation, Washington Post reporter Erin Cox wanted to clarify, asking "Not to put too fine a point on it, do you identify with the term socialist?"

Jealous responded with an f-bomb: "Are you f------ kidding me?"

Take a look at how Del. Ebersole reacted when Ben Jealous dropped the f-bomb. pic.twitter.com/t2FnTVqqZC — Erin Cox (@ErinatThePost) August 8, 2018

The response seemed to surprise others who were in attendance, including one man whose jaw dropped when he heard the curse word, according to a photo from the news conference by the Washington Post.

Jealous later posted an apology on Twitter, saying he was sorry for his "inappropriate language" and specifically to the reporter who asked the question.

I want to apologize to @ErinatThePost for my inappropriate language in response to her question earlier today.



As a former journalist, I know how important it is for a free society to respect reporters and answer their questions honestly. — Ben Jealous for Governor (MD) (@BenJealous) August 8, 2018

"As a former journalist, I know how important it is for a free society to respect reporters and answer their questions honestly," he said, adding an answer to Cox's original question: "I’m a venture capitalist, not a socialist. I have never referred to myself as a socialist nor would I govern as one."

The Washington Post notes that Jealous was a chief surrogate for Sanders during the 2016 campaign and has embraced many of the points the Vermont senator ran for president on, including health care for all and free college tuition.

