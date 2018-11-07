Zsa Zsa, a rescued English bulldog with a nasty underbite and dangling tongue that earned her the title of "World's Ugliest Dog" last month, died Tuesday. She was 9 years old.

On a Facebook page for Zsa Zsa, owner Megan Brainard confirmed the dog died in her sleep.

"She’s been staying over at my dad’s house. He woke up this morning and found her passed away," Brainard told Today.com. "I’m still in shock."

Just a few weeks ago, Zsa Zsa won the hearts of judges in Petaluma, California, when she earned the top prize at the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest — and $1,500 for Brainard.

Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, drools while competing in The World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, Calif. on June 23, 2018.

A puppy-mill dog, Zsa Zsa was rescued after five years by nonprofit Underdog Rescue.

"From the moment we saw her beautiful face, we knew we would be her forever home," Brainard said after her pet won the contest at the Sonoma-Marin County Fair.

Brainard, of Anoka, Minnesota, drove 30 hours to bring Zsa Zsa, named after actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, to the show, she told Today.com.

While mean-spirited in name, the contest promotes advocacy and adoption for all dogs, regardless of how mangy the mutts may be.

"This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique," the contest states on its website.

