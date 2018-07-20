BRANSON, Mo. — Eleven people, including at least one child, are dead after a "mass casualty" drowning incident on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. There are at least five missing and seven reportedly injured.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader updated the casualty information just after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Ride the Ducks tourist boat sank near the Showboat Branson Belle with a reported 31 people on board.

Rader said emergency personnel ere still searching for at least five people.

CoxHealth said in a statement victims were being treated at Cox Branson.

Spokeswoman Kaitlyn McConnell said the patients are a mix of adults and children. She said the hospital routinely practices for emergency events like this and Thursday night was an all-hands-on-deck situation.

Rader said a sheriff's deputy was off duty working security at the scene and helped rescue people. Recovery efforts continued after dark, with some passengers still unaccounted for. A dive team from Western Taney County was in the water and a team from the Missouri State Highway Patrol was on the way, as well.

"It's going to be a challenging night," he said.

Rader said family members of missing passengers should go to Branson City Hall or call 417-337-8515.

First responders from multiple agencies responded to the incident, initially reported as a “mass casualty incident” involving a "tourist type boat" on Table Rock Lake.

Divers staged near the Showboat Branson Belle, according to a statement issued by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

The statement, issued at 8:20 p.m., specified that the Branson Belle itself was not involved.

Rader said weather was thought to have caused the Ride the Ducks boat to capsize. Weather reports had high wind hitting the area about 7 p.m.

Capt. Jim Pulley, owner of Sea Tow Table Rock Lake, said the storm hit the lake with 80 mph winds that kicked up waves five feet high.

He said his Sea Tow boats were helping with crowd control near the site where the Duck boat capsized a short distance behind the Showboat Branson Belle, which was tied to its dock.

“Western Taney County has got divers in the water where the Duck boat went down,” Pulley said. “The Ducks have a ramp access where they put in, and when the wind hit it pushed the boat right square behind the Branson Belle.”

Pulley said several docks also broke loose during the wind storm, and the Water Patrol helped rescue two personal watercraft boats that capsized in the wind.

A spokeswoman for Ripley Entertainment said the company is aware of an incident involving one of its tour boats. The schedule for Thursday showed there were tours every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A News-Leader reporter on the scene about 9 p.m. could see boats with lights on the water as darkness fell. Fire district spokesman Eric Nielsen confirmed there had been casualties and said more information about the search effort would be available soon.

Steve Linderberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a severe line of storms blew through the Springfield between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. "We had a line of very strong thunderstorms that caused 74 mph winds here in Springfield," he said.

Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured at the Branson Airport near 7 p.m. Thursday. He said the winds were likely stronger over the lake.

"There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.

