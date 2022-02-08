Kristen Stewart, Will Smith get nods in 2022 Oscar nominee list

NEW YORK — Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan read the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards live on multiple platforms, celebrating a pandemic-changed year of films.
Here are the nominees:
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Best Actor
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Judi Dench, “Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
- Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
- J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
Best Animated Feature
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Documentary Feature
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Flee
- Attica
- Ascension
- Writing With Fire
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
Best Original Score
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog