About 350,000 personal electric space heaters are being recalled because they can overheat and start a fire. The recall comes months after an elderly man died in a fire.

The recall involves the Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex and was initially issued in April. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in the recall update that a 90-year-old Minnesota man died in December 2017 as the result of a fire involving the heater. Vornado has received 19 reports of the heater catching fire, according to CPSC.

The units -- about 7 inches high -- were sold in black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white, and red colors. They were sold at various retailers and online between August 2009 and March 2018 for about $30.

Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric personal heaters were recalled in April 2018 over reports of them catching fire. (Credit: Vornado)

People who own them should immediately stop using them and contact Vornado for a refund or replacement. Vornado can be contacted at 855-215-5131 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.

