ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Phalynn Graham has spent every day of her life in the hospital.
When she was born two months early, her lungs weren’t fully developed. She required a ventilator and around-the-clock care for four years.
That changed Thursday, when Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital cleared her to go home.
"It's like un-explainable. I can't even find the words,” her mom, Tarvarshay Graham, said.
Tarvashay has lupus and has to have dialysis three days a week. She said the family needed a nurse to watch Phalynn during that time.
When the nurse came through, Phalynn got to leave.
This will be the first Christmas she’s celebrated in her house.
“Finally at home, [we] can hang out on Christmas with the family,” her mom said.