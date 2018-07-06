The Philadelphia 76ers and president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo have agreed to part ways over an embarrassing Twitter snafu, the team announced Thursday morning.

"The Philadelphia 76ers have accepted the resignation of President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo, effective immediately," the team said. After an independent investigation, the team said "It had become clear Bryan's relationship with our team and his ability to lead the 76ers moving forward has been compromised.

"Recognizing the detrimental impact this matter had on the organization, Colangelo offered his resignation."

Last week, The Ringer published a story linking anonymous Twitter accounts to Colangelo, and those accounts were critical of the Sixers, their players and supportive of Colangelo. The initial report, based on circumstantial evidence, depicted Colangelo as the person behind the Twitter accounts.

But as more information emerged and Colangelo adamantly denied he was responsible, the focus shifted to Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, who is fiercely supportive of her husband.

The Sixers launched an investigation, and investigators talked to Colangelo and Bottini

The 53-year-old acknowledged to The Ringer that he used one of the accounts, @Phila1234567, to monitor NBA news but told USA TODAY Sports that he had no knowledge of the origin or motives of the other four.

Colangelo, the the son of Basketball Hall of Famer and executive Jerry Colangelo, joined the 76ers in April 2016 after previously working in the front offices of the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns. He received the Executive of the Year award in both 2005 and 2007.

Statement from 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris: pic.twitter.com/eCmz42FD7P — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 7, 2018

